Bucs success could cost them coaches and front office personal

By – Bucs Report for Sports Talk Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just secured their fourth straight division title after beating the New Orleans Saints 27-19 on Sunday.

The win secures the third-seed for the Pewter Pirates. This is their fourth straight division title and fifth straight playoff appearance.

With success comes the inevitable news that some of the team’s players, coaches and front office employees will be targeted by teams looking to improve themselves. Following the season finale, the attempted pilfering has begun.

Via ESPN’s Adam Schefter,

“Sources: Jets requested a general manager interview with Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg, who grew up a Jets fan on Long Island.”

Via the team’s website,

“Mike Greenberg enters his 15th season with the Buccaneers and second as Assistant General Manager. Prior to his promotion, Greenberg spent two seasons as the vice president of football administration after eight seasons as director of football administration and two seasons as the coordinator of football administration. He originally joined the club as player personnel assistant in 2010.”

Greenberg has been instrumental in the Bucs recent success. Losing hom would be a huge blow for the Pewter Pirates.