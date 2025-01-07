Buccaneers Fans, We Have Arrived

By – Greg D’Cruz

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won a thrilling game Sunday over the New Orleans Saints 27 – 19 and are NFC South Champs for the 4th straight years.

For most of the teams history they were known for losing. They started off 0-26 and were the butt of many jokes by many.

During the 80’s and most of the 90’s, I was always envious of teams like the Cowboys, 49ers, Giants and Steelers. They were model franchises and always seemed to make the playoffs. It wasn’t until Tony Dungy arrived in 1996 that things slowly started to turn around.

The Bucs traded for Gruden and they won their first Super Bowl in 2002. Surely this would lead to more winning seasons and division titles right?

However, from 2003 to 2019 the Bucs only had 4 winning seasons and zero playoff wins. Not exactly the consistent winner I was hoping for.

In 2020 the GOAT arrived and Tom Brady led the Bucs to their 2nd Super Bowl. Since then, the Bucs have made the playoffs every year and have won 4 straight division titles. They are the ONLY team to make the playoffs from the NFC for 5 straight years.

When I was growing up, my brother, a Dolphins fan, would always tease me about how bad my team was. Oh, how the tables have turned. The Dolphins have not won a playoff game in 25 years! Meanwhile the Bucs have won 2 Super Bowls during that span. Who’s laughing now?

They draft very well and develop young talent as good as any team in the NFL. The present and future is bright. The Bucs are now the consistent winner i always wished they would become. So fans, soak it up because we are in uncharted territory finally!

