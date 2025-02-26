Chris Godwin’s Return is Crucial for Buccaneers 2025 Success

Bucs Report – Special to Sports Talk Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers several moves to make this offseason. But none more talked about than re-signing wide receiver Chris Godwin.

As Godwin approaches free agency and recovers from the ankle injury that cut his season short at Week 7, the Buccaneers are aware of the significant impact he has on the franchise. Before the injury, Godwin was on a torrid pace, racking up 576 receiving yards and five touchdowns in just seven games, showcasing his immense value to the team.

As Godwin continues his comeback from injury, he currently remains without a new contract extension. However, based on the Buccaneers’ public statements and apparent commitment to retaining their star receiver, it’s likely that a deal will be reached in the near future.

According to Pro Football Network, while re-signing Chris Godwin is a top priority for the Buccaneers, the unexpected rise of Jalen McMillan could potentially complicate contract negotiations.

“Assuming his recovery from a Week 7 dislocated ankle is progressing, Chris Godwin would seem like a clear must-sign for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Still only 29 years old for next season, Godwin was on pace for a career-high 1,398 receiving yards prior to his season-ending injury. ”

“An extension does appear to be a priority, as the Buccaneers and Godwin pushed back the deadline to void his deal to March 12, giving the team nearly a month to work out a new deal. With Tee Higgins reportedly set to receive an extension or franchise tag from the Bengals, it’s imperative for Tampa Bay to sign Godwin before he reaches the open market and becomes the top available wide receiver with Higgins unavailable.”

“The emergence of Jalen McMillan in the second half of the season gives the Bucs a solid insurance policy if they can’t strike a deal with Godwin. Due in part to McMillan’s emergence, Tampa Bay’s passing-game productivity didn’t decline much after Godwin’s injury.”

While Jalen McMillan’s impressive eight-touchdown performance may have sparked debate about the Buccaneers’ need to re-sign Chris Godwin, it’s essential to acknowledge that McMillan is not yet on the same level as the veteran wide receiver.

The Buccaneers’ offense flourished with Chris Godwin and Mike Evans on the field, led by Baker Mayfield’s steady hand. As new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard takes the reins, expectations are that the unit will maintain its core identity while incorporating some fresh twists.

Given Tampa Bay’s playoff ambitions in 2025, re-signing Godwin is likely a top priority. It’s hard to envision the Buccaneers making a deep postseason run without their star receiver, making him a “must-sign” this offseason.

