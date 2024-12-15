Cristiano Ronaldo: 2034 Will Be The Best World Cup Ever!

Saudi Arabia to Host FIFA World Cup 2034

RANT SPORTS – It’s official: the FIFA World Cup 2034 will take place in Saudi Arabia, a decision celebrated worldwide by fans, players, and celebrities. This historic announcement was confirmed during an Extraordinary FIFA Congress meeting on Wednesday, with representatives from all 211 FIFA member nations participating via video link to finalize the hosts for both the 2030 and 2034 tournaments.

A Global Celebration of Saudi Arabia’s Vision

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the sport’s greatest icons and an integral part of Saudi football through his role with Al-Nassr, was among the first to celebrate the announcement. Taking to Instagram, where he boasts over 600 million followers, Ronaldo shared his excitement about the unparalleled experiences awaiting fans in 2034:

“2034 will be the best World Cup ever! The infrastructure, the stadiums, the conditions for fans—everything. After what I’ve seen, I’m more than convinced this will be the best World Cup in history.”

Ronaldo’s enthusiasm reflects the sentiments of countless players, fans, and legends of the game who foresee the Saudi-hosted World Cup as a milestone event that will redefine global football.

Preparing for the World Stage

Saudi Arabia’s preparation for the World Cup is nothing short of ambitious. The country is investing heavily in its infrastructure, with plans to build 15 cutting-edge stadiums across five major cities: Riyadh, Jeddah, Khobar, Abha, and NEOM. These facilities will incorporate advanced technology and sustainability practices to provide a world-class experience for both players and fans.

The jewel in the crown is the King Salman International Stadium in Riyadh, slated to host the opening ceremony and final match. This venue will symbolize Saudi Arabia’s commitment to excellence and its ability to host events of global magnitude.

Beyond stadiums, the country is investing in transportation networks, hotels, and fan engagement zones to ensure visitors experience the best Saudi Arabia has to offer during the month-long tournament.

FIFA World Cup: A Journey Through History

The FIFA World Cup is more than just a sporting event; it is a global celebration of culture, unity, and competition. The 2026 World Cup will be a groundbreaking event co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, marking the first time three nations will collaborate to host the tournament.

In 2030, the tournament will celebrate its centenary with a unique format. Spain, Portugal, and Morocco will serve as the primary hosts, while centennial matches will be held in Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay to honor the World Cup’s origins.

Ronaldo on Saudi Football’s Growth

Ronaldo also highlighted the remarkable transformation of Saudi football during his video message. Reflecting on his time in the Saudi Pro League, he noted the league’s rapid development into a competitive powerhouse:

“The league has grown so fast in the last year. There are now seven to eight big clubs that are very difficult to beat. The evolution of the players, both my teammates and others, has been incredible.”

He praised the country’s commitment to hosting major sporting and entertainment events, adding:

“The country is unbelievable. The Saudis are great people. Every year, they host big events—football matches, boxing, and high-level entertainment. It’s an exciting place to be.”

A Bright Future for Saudi Football

The World Cup is more than just a tournament; it is a catalyst for growth. For Saudi Arabia, hosting the event represents an opportunity to elevate its status on the global stage, inspire its youth, and foster a culture of excellence in sports. Ronaldo expressed hope for the next generation of players, saying:

“One or two of the kids I’m with today will play in the World Cup. I believe they will grow, especially the females, who will develop tremendously. We must grow together—not just in football but in life—and I will motivate them to work hard and believe in themselves.”

Looking Ahead

As the world looks forward to 2034, Saudi Arabia is determined to deliver a World Cup that will set new standards. With its ambitious vision and unwavering commitment to excellence, the nation is poised to host an unforgettable tournament that will resonate with fans for generations to come.

Concluding his message, Ronaldo shared his excitement: