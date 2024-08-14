Is USF ready to push for an American Conference title?

Short answer: maybe not this year.

But you’re not here for that, you’re here for some reasons to believe in USF. Because Go Bulls, right?

Right. So let’s start with the roster as it stands this year, with all the recruiting and transfer portal stuff out of the way.

On offense, they got a few new playmakers for star QB Byrum Brown in scat back Ta’ron Keith, tight end Payten Singletary, and receiver Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen.

They also have excellent returning players in Nay’Quan Wright and Sean Atkins, receivers poised for excellent 2024 campaigns.

They didn’t gain much up front, but luckily there’s some continuity there, too, especially on the right side where the entirety of the group are returning starters.

Starting LT Donovan Jennings left for the NFL, and his replacement is likely R.J Perry, but Jack Wilty, a transfer from Colorado, is in the mix for the starting role as well.

So overall, the offense should again be a huge strength of USF, especially with another year under the explosive, high-pace offense of head coach Alex Golesh.

The defensive side of the ball might be a bit less to be excited about, as the general consensus is that the offense will take care of business but defensively the group leaves quite a bit to desired.

They were second-to-last in NCAA rankings for pass defense, and while it’s a wholistic share of the blame for everyone involved, the lack of thump in the pass rush might be the biggest culprit, as USF averaged 1.5 sacks per game last season.

But the good news is, even if there’s a marginal improvement in that department, it could lead to some huge things.

Their 7-6 record last year, compared to the combined 4 wins over the previous 3 seasons, is such a massive step forward, even the most optimistic of USF fans would have to admit they didn’t see a bowl appearance in year 1 of the Alex Golesh era.

So the good news is that this program is ahead of schedule, with a star QB and an offensive genius at head coach. Their ability to recruit is going to be huge, but with Golesh at the helm, I have no doubt they’ll be building on this success to get some dynamite talent on this roster.

This year for conference competition they’ll deal with the incumbent champs in SMU, the runner up in Tulane, and the ever-solid Memphis Tigers and Cincinnati Bearcats.

All are projected to be fine competition, especially in the context of USF, and it should make for a fun, if not completely successful season. USF might not quite make it to the title game, but they’ll be a tough matchup for any team and a fun watch for the fans with their high-flying offense and dynamic QB play.

So it’s important to be realistic, but it’s also ok to be excited, because they’re on their way back to being a borderline-above-average D1 college football program.