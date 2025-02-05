LA wildfires: Rams vs. Vikings could be moved to Arizona

RANT SPORTS

NFC Playoffs: Rams vs Vikings playing in Arizona Monday?

The NFL intends to proceed with Monday night’s playoff game between the Rams and the Vikings as scheduled at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. But the largest and most intense wildfires in the history of the city of Los Angeles threaten to force the NFL to move the game to Glendale, Arizona.

“We continue to prepare to play the Vikings-Rams game as scheduled Monday night at SoFi Stadium,” the NFL said in a statement. “As with all games, there are contingency plans in the event a change in location is needed. In this instance, the game would be played on Monday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, [Arizona], if necessary.”

The Wildfires Are Close to SoFi Stadium

The Palisades Fire, one of the major wildfires, is burning in the Pacific Palisades area, which is about 10 miles from SoFi Stadium. As of Thursday, SoFi Stadium as well as Dodger Stadium are both being used by the county. SoFi Stadium is being used as a staging site for emergency personnel, while Dodger Stadium is providing shelter and resources for firefighters and evacuees.

Also, being used are the Los Angeles Coliseum and the Rose Bowl both are safe havens for the firefighters and the citizens of Los Angeles County. So, there is no alternative stadium in the area to play the Rams – Vikings game.

Meanwhile, the Rams are holding indoor practice sessions at their training facility while Chargers who will play in Houston are set to leave the city early.

Wildfire Update

The National Weather Service has an advisory for LA residents to stay indoors with windows and doors closed. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also warned residents to stay inside all doors and closed to wear masks. The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued smoke and windblown dust advisories.

Thousands of firefighters are in combating at least five extensive wildfires in the Los Angeles area, along with several smaller blazes. Thousands of structures have been damaged or destroyed, and more than100,000 people have been evacuated as uncontrolled infernos continue to spread.

The Palisades Fire ignited in the Pacific Palisades area of the city on Tuesday. It has burned 17,234 acres and remains at 0% containment. Over 1,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed.

The Eaton Fire, located north of Pasadena, started on Tuesday and has since to 10,600 acres with 0% containment. Approximately 500 structures have been damaged destroyed.

The Hurst Fire, in Sylmar located northwest of San Fernando commenced on Tuesday and has 855 acres. It is currently at 10% containment.

The Lidia Fire erupted on Wednesday on the northwest edge the Angeles National Forest. It has grown to 348 acres and is currently 40% contained.

The Sunset Fire broke out above West Hollywood on Wednesday. It is at 43 acres and 0% containment.

Conclusion

Playing a football game while people’s property and lives are at stake seems to be the last thing on the minds Los Angeles city officials. The Rams can’t practice outside, even getting to the stadium at this point for the players and the fans is dangerous.

Add to the safety list an air quality alert has also been issued due to thick wildfire smoke and dust being blown around.

Hopes for things to get better this weekend are slim. The forecast for Los Angeles indicates critical fire risk due to strong winds and dry conditions. A new round of Santa Ana winds is expected to sweep into the region on Friday night, bringing wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph, with up to 70 mph in the mountains. Relative humidity could drop to as low as 5%, creating extremely dry conditions.

Unless things change dramatically over the next 72 hours it looks like the Rams and Vikings game will be played Monday night in Glendale, Arizona.