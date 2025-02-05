Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona on Saturday starting the 2025 IMSA season

RANT SPORTS

The 2025 IMSA season starts on Saturday

The 2025 IMSA sports car racing season commences on Saturday at Daytona International Speedway with the highly anticipated Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona. The race starts at 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, runs for 24 hours, and concludes at1:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Weather wise it should be perfect conditions with plenty of sun and temperatures in the upper 50’s and low 60’s. No rain in the forecast and with the cool weather it should make for some hot action over the 24 hours.

Some new things to look for in 2025

In the Grand Touring Prototype camp, many teams have reorganized their driver lineups. For instance, Porsche Penske Motorsport has refined its lineup with Mathieu Jaminet and Matt Campbell in the No. 6 car, while Nasr and Nick Tandy will drive the No. 7 car.

There have been significant changes in team and manufacturer partnerships. Cadillac ended its collaboration with Chip Ganassi Racing after four seasons, and Acura returned to Meyer Shank Racing. Meanwhile, Lamborghini is making its first 24 Hours of Daytona appearance in partnership with Riley Motorsport. This marks a new chapter for Lamborghini in the IMSA series.

In his return to Daytona Wayne Taylor Racing is back with Cadillac, re-establishing its longtime links with General Motors.

NFL Divisional Playoffs start Saturday and plenty storylines to enjoy

Who are the favorites?

Grand Touring Prototype (GTP)

No. 5 Proton Competition Porsche : Neel Jani, Tristan Vautier, Nico Pino, Julien Andlauer

: Neel Jani, Tristan Vautier, Nico Pino, Julien Andlauer No. 6 Penske Motorsport Porsche : Mathieu Jaminet, Matt Campbell, Kevin Estre

: Mathieu Jaminet, Matt Campbell, Kevin Estre No. 7 Penske Motorsport Porsche : Felipe Nasr, Nick Tandy, Laurens Vanthoor

: Felipe Nasr, Nick Tandy, Laurens Vanthoor No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac : Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Will Stevens, Brendon Hartley

: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Will Stevens, Brendon Hartley No. 24 M Team RLL BMW: Philipp Eng, Dries Vanthoor, Kevin Magnussen, Raffaele Marciello

Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2)

No. 18 Era Motorsport : Tobi Lutke, Paul-Loup Chatin, David Heinemeier Hansson, Ryan Dalziel

: Tobi Lutke, Paul-Loup Chatin, David Heinemeier Hansson, Ryan Dalziel No. 22 United Autosports USA: Daniel Goldburg, Paul Di Resta, James Allen, Rasmus Lindh

GT Daytona Pro (GTD Pro)