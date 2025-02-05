Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona on Saturday starting the 2025 IMSA season

The 2025 IMSA season starts on Saturday
The 2025 IMSA sports car racing season commences on Saturday at Daytona International Speedway with the highly anticipated Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona. The race starts at 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, runs for 24 hours, and concludes at1:40 p.m. on Sunday.
Weather wise it should be perfect conditions with plenty of sun and temperatures in the upper 50’s and low 60’s. No rain in the forecast and with the cool weather it should make for some hot action over the 24 hours.
Some new things to look for in 2025
In the Grand Touring Prototype camp, many teams have reorganized their driver lineups. For instance, Porsche Penske Motorsport has refined its lineup with Mathieu Jaminet and Matt Campbell in the No. 6 car, while Nasr and Nick Tandy will drive the No. 7 car.
There have been significant changes in team and manufacturer partnerships. Cadillac ended its collaboration with Chip Ganassi Racing after four seasons, and Acura returned to Meyer Shank Racing. Meanwhile, Lamborghini is making its first 24 Hours of Daytona appearance in partnership with Riley Motorsport. This marks a new chapter for Lamborghini in the IMSA series.
In his return to Daytona Wayne Taylor Racing is back with Cadillac, re-establishing its longtime links with General Motors.
Who are the favorites?
Grand Touring Prototype (GTP)
- No. 5 Proton Competition Porsche: Neel Jani, Tristan Vautier, Nico Pino, Julien Andlauer
- No. 6 Penske Motorsport Porsche: Mathieu Jaminet, Matt Campbell, Kevin Estre
- No. 7 Penske Motorsport Porsche: Felipe Nasr, Nick Tandy, Laurens Vanthoor
- No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Will Stevens, Brendon Hartley
- No. 24 M Team RLL BMW: Philipp Eng, Dries Vanthoor, Kevin Magnussen, Raffaele Marciello
Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2)
- No. 18 Era Motorsport: Tobi Lutke, Paul-Loup Chatin, David Heinemeier Hansson, Ryan Dalziel
- No. 22 United Autosports USA: Daniel Goldburg, Paul Di Resta, James Allen, Rasmus Lindh
GT Daytona Pro (GTD Pro)
- No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Russell Ward, Philip Ellis, Indy Dontje, Daniel Morad<
Where to watch the Rolex 24 HoursThe 63rd Rolex 24 at Daytona will be streamed on Peacock, which will have coverage of the event from flag to flag. (Click here for information on how to sign up for Peacock.)Broadcast coverage of the race coverage will begin Saturday, Jan. 25 at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock before moving to USA Network and Peacock from 2:30-6:30 p.m. and then will be exclusively on Peacock and IMSA.TV and YouTube until noon on Sunday, Jan. 26, The conclusion of the Rolex 24 will run from noon through 2 p.m. on NBC and Peacock