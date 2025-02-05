The Winter X-Games stream free starting today on Roku

RANT SPORTS

Free access to the Winter X Games on Roku

The Roku Channel the exclusive U.S. streaming home of the 2025 X Games Aspen gives fans coverage of the games starting today. Fans can stream the action for free by downloading the Roku Channel from the Google Play Store or the app store.

Roku has launched X Games TV FAST channel and will curate a dedicated X Games Zone, a one-stop destination for fans to browse, discover, and stream everything X Games

Besides the Roku coverage the 2025 X Games will get airtime on ABC. ESPN and worldwide on the YouTube.

X Games Aspen will take place Thursday, Jan. 23 through Saturday, Jan. 25 in Aspen, Colo., with some of the world’s best action sports athletes competing in ski and snowboard events.

Superpipe

The SuperPipe stands as the crown jewel of the X Games, showcasing the world’s top snowboarders and skiers as they push the boundaries of what’s possible in a 22-foot halfpipe spanning over 500 feet. Combining raw power with artistic finesse, athletes deliver gravity-defying runs filled with massive air and intricate spins, flips, and grabs. Judged on five key elements—amplitude, technical difficulty, execution, progression, and variety—each performance rewards innovation, style, and a broad display of skills. Local hero Alex Ferreira, a three-time X Games gold medalist from Aspen, embodies these qualities, captivating fans with his seamless blend of towering airs and technical brilliance. The SuperPipe continually delivers unforgettable moments, redefining the limits of action sports.

Slopestyle

Slopestyle transforms the mountain into a creative playground, challenging athletes to navigate an intricate course of rails, jumps, and features that test every aspect of their abilities. What sets this discipline apart is its emphasis on flow and innovation – competitors must craft runs that not only showcase technical mastery but also demonstrate artistic vision. Red Gerard, whose Olympic gold medal and X Games triumph have marked him as a generational talent, exemplifies the evolution of slopestyle riding. His imaginative approach to course interpretation often reveals possibilities that others haven’t even considered, turning each run into a unique expression of style. The unpredictable nature of slopestyle, combined with ever-evolving course designs, ensures that no two competitions are ever quite the same, keeping both athletes and audiences on the edge of their seats.

Big Air

Big Air concentrates the thrill of snowsports into a single, massive feat of courage and skill. Athletes launch from a towering ramp, sometimes reaching heights of 80 feet or more, to perform their most technical and impressive maneuvers. The 30-minute jam session format creates an electric atmosphere as riders push each other to new heights, with their two best tricks determining final standings. This combination of high stakes and rapid-fire action makes Big Air one of the most intense spectator experiences at the X Games.

Knuckle Huck

Knuckle Huck has quickly emerged as a fan favorite by celebrating the creative soul of snowsports. Taking place on the rollover of a jump rather than the traditional takeoff, this event showcases athletes’ ability to manipulate their boards and skis in ways that defy convention. The relaxed format encourages riders to experiment with unique tricks and transitions, turning what was once a practice-session playground into a legitimate competitive discipline.

Street Style

Street Style brings urban riding to the mountain, introducing a medaled event in 2025 that bridges the gap between city and slope. The course design mirrors street features, challenging athletes to adapt their technical skills to rails, stairs, and creative obstacles while maintaining the spontaneous energy of street riding. This fresh addition to the X Games lineup represents the growing influence of urban culture on mountain sports, offering a new platform for athletic expression.

Music Performances

Enhancing the competitive atmosphere, X Games Aspen 2025 will feature live music performances each night. The lineup includes renowned artists such as deadmau5, Big Gigantic, TESSLA, Daily Bread, and ILLENIUM, providing entertainment that complements the high-energy sports action.