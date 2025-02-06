The Super Bowl Is A High Level Security Event

About 50 law enforcement agencies are part of the security team.

The Super Bowl, featuring Philadelphia and Kansas City, is an event. It is the opening day of the new advertising campaigns for certain companies who have paid FOX television millions of dollars for advertising time. Pizza places generally have their best financial day of the year. It’s a good day for beer companies as it is one of the biggest beer consumption days of the year. FOX will get the year’s highest rated television show and a leg up in the TV industry’s all-important February sweep month. Local station’s advertising rates are based on how many viewers watched that station’s programming during the sweep month. FOX affiliates will get a huge bump in the February 2025 race. There will be claims that the New Orleans metropolitan area will get hundreds of millions of dollars of economic impact..

The United States Government considers the Super Bowl a SEAR 1 event. A target for terrorism. New Orleans experienced a terrorist attack on January 1st during New Year’s Eve festivities which pushed the Sugar Bowl back a day. That means the Secret Service is in charge of security. A National Special Security Event such as the State of the Union address and the presidential inauguration are given the most security attention then comes the Big Game. The Super Bowl is a Special Events Assessment Rating level I event. There are 50 agencies who have been working in the New Orleans area for a year and a half to make sure the event is secure. There is no word on how much it costs taxpayers to provide security. The NFL does not pay any money to help secure the event. FEMA, the FBI, TSA, the Customs and Border Patrol and various local police departments are part of the security team. The Big Game is a costly event.

