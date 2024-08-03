Marlins at Braves Tonight for Game 3! Odds and Insights with Carlos SME

Tonight, the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins take the field for Game 3 at Truist Park, with the game starting at 7:20 PM ET. The Braves, sitting favored at -240, are up against the Marlins, who come in as underdogs at +195. The run line sits with Atlanta favored by 1.5 runs at -118, and the total has been set at 9 runs.

Atlanta Braves Player Props

Marcell Ozuna’s performances have been noteworthy. Here are his Bets:

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Ozuna’s stats for the season include a 10.4% walk rate and a 24.5% strikeout rate, along with a .300 batting average, .375 OBP, and .579 SLG, which accounts for 31 home runs, 85 RBIs, and 68 runs scored.

Austin Riley is another key player with the following prop Bets:

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -140)

Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Riley has logged 15 home runs, 47 RBIs, and 54 runs from 403 plate appearances this season, with an 8.2% walk rate and a 25.6% strikeout rate, contributing to a .258/.323/.455 slash line.

Miami Marlins Player Props

Jake Burger’s Betting lines for tonight include:

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -235)

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

For the year, Burger has posted 16 home runs and 44 RBIs, hitting for a .240/.287/.425 slash line. He’s crossed the plate 39 times and has strikeout and walk rates of 26.7% and 5.6%, respectively.

Jesús Sánchez’s Betting options are:

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -220)

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Sánchez has slashed .239/.289/.404 this season, with 12 home runs and 39 RBIs. His 33 runs and 24.5% strikeout rate, alongside a 5.5% walk rate, are notable, along with 7 stolen bases in 8 attempts.

Betting Insights for Braves vs. Marlins

When considering Betting strategies for this series, focus on the run line and totals. The Braves are particularly strong at Truist Park, and the -1.5 run line at -118 reflects confidence in their capability to win by multiple runs. With a total set at 9 runs, it’s worth noting both teams’ offensive and pitching dynamics. Understanding player prop trends can also offer value, especially Ozuna’s strong metrics against varying pitching styles.

Be sure to watch the game to see how these Betting insights play out and how player performances impact your strategies. The pitchers, Grant Holmes for Atlanta and Kyle Tyler (0-2) for Miami, will also play pivotal roles, so keep a keen eye on the mound matchup dynamics.

