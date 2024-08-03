Yankees vs Blue Jays Odds and Betting Insights with Carlos SME

On this August 3rd, the New York Yankees (65-46) and Toronto Blue Jays (51-59) continue their weekend face-off at Yankee Stadium. Game 1 saw Toronto secure an 8-5 win despite Aaron Judge notching his 40th homer for the season. Both teams find themselves in contrasting positions: the Yankees are tied for first in the AL East, while the Blue Jays trail at the bottom, 13½ games behind.

How to Watch Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Date : Saturday, August 3, 2024

: Saturday, August 3, 2024 Time : 1:05 PM EST

: 1:05 PM EST Location : Yankee Stadium, New York, NY

: Yankee Stadium, New York, NY TV/Streaming: YES, Sportsnet, MLBN

Betting Odds and Recent Stats

As of Saturday morning, the betting odds are leaning heavily towards the Yankees:

– Money Line: Yankees -200, Blue Jays +165

– Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+105), Blue Jays +1.5 (-125)

– Over/Under: 9 runs

In terms of recent performance, the Yankees’ five-game winning streak was halted by their loss on Friday, making their recent record 6-4. They hold a 27-24 home record and a +115 overall run differential. The Blue Jays are similarly 6-4 in their last 10 games but have a less impressive 25-31 away record and a -82 run differential.

Projected Pitching Matchup: Rodon vs. Berrios

The pitching duel for this game showcases Carlos Rodon for the Yankees against Jose Berrios for the Blue Jays:

– José Berrios: 9-8, 3.93 ERA, 57 earned runs over 130.2 innings, 97 strikeouts

– Carlos Rodon: 11-7, 4.34 ERA, 58 earned runs over 120.1 innings, 129 strikeouts

Key Trends and Betting Insights

Several noteworthy trends could influence your betting decisions:

– Aaron Judge is performing exceptionally well, having hit safely in six of his last seven games and maintains a .375 average against Berrios.

– Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also shines, with five hits in nine at-bats against Rodon.

– The Yankees have managed to cover the Run Line in five of their last six games.

Betting Insights

From a purely analytical perspective, here are the crucial insights:

Money Line: The Yankees hold a significant edge, making them the favored team at -200. Spread: The Yankees also appear favorable at -1.5, with odds at +105, indicating a believed likelihood of winning by at least 2 runs. Over/Under: The total is set at 9 runs, with a trend leaning towards the OVER, considering both teams’ recent scoring patterns.

These trends and data points serve as invaluable resources for making informed betting decisions. Remember, these insights are grounded in current stats and trends, devoid of any personal forecasts or predictions.

Whether you’re an avid bettor or simply an MLB enthusiast, understanding these metrics can give you the edge you need.

Carlos SME

Sports Writer & Betting Analyst

Expert in delivering in-depth sports analysis and betting insights brought to you by SPREADS. Follow my articles for the latest updates and strategic betting advice in the world of sports.