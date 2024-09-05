Phillies vs. Marlins Insights, Odds and Predictions with Carlos SME!!

The Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins are gearing up for an exciting showdown on Thursday at LoanDepot Park, Miami, Florida. The first pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The Phillies will be led by J.T. Realmuto, while Jesus Sanchez stands out for the Marlins. This game will be broadcast live on MLB Network, giving fans ample opportunity to catch this thrilling matchup.

Betting Lines and Odds:

Moneyline Odds: The Phillies are heavy favorites at -231, while the Marlins are underdogs at +190.

Run Line: Philadelphia is favored by 1.5 runs, with odds at -137 for them covering the spread, and +116 for the Marlins.

Total Runs: The over/under line is set at 8 runs, with the odds at -115 for the over and -105 for the under.

Phillies Recent Betting Trends:

Performance: The Phillies have shown a high success rate when playing as favorites, winning 68 out of 109 games (62.4%) this season.

Moneyline Stats: They’ve particularly excelled when marked as significant favorites, winning 13 of the 17 games where they had moneyline odds of -231 or higher.

Total Games: In their last 10 games, the total runs have gone over in four instances.

ATS (Against the Spread): The Phillies are 4-6-0 against the spread in their last 10 matchups.

Key Player Stats: Alec Bohm leads the team with 89 RBIs, Bryce Harper has 26 home runs and a .282 batting average, while Kyle Schwarber has knocked in a team-best 32 home runs.

Marlins Recent Betting Trends:

Performance: As underdogs, the Marlins have been victorious in 48 out of 122 games this season (39.3%).

Moneyline Stats: When playing with moneyline odds of +190 or longer, they’ve won seven out of 19 games.

Total Games: Over the last 10 contests, the total has gone over in three games.

ATS (Against the Spread): The Marlins hold a 6-4-0 record against the spread in their latest 10 games.

Key Player Stats: Jake Burger has been stellar with a .247 batting average, 25 home runs, and 60 RBIs. Jesus Sanchez is hitting .245, and Xavier Edwards boasts a remarkable .341 average.

Betting Insights:

Run Line Value: With the Phillies covering the spread just 40% of the time in their last 10 games, there could be value in betting on the Marlins to cover the +1.5 spread.

Total Runs Consideration: Considering the batting power of both teams, the game hitting over the 8-run mark seems plausible.

Underdog Potential: Given the Marlins’ recent form as underdogs, winning six out of their last nine, they present an intriguing option at +190 on the moneyline.

Betting Recommendations: For bettors, key insights include considering the Marlins to cover the run line at +1.5 and the potential for the game to go over the total of 8 runs. The Phillies remain strong, but the Marlins have notable underdog value.

Final Thoughts: This Phillies vs. Marlins game promises to be an engaging contest packed with opportunities for savvy bettors. Use these insights to make informed decisions and enjoy the action!

