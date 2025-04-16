Let’em Run goes back to Gulfstream, dominates the card

We are back at Gulfstream Park

Let’emRun Review: Gulfstream Park Heats Up

After a brief detour to Aqueduct the week prior, the Let’emRun crew returned to our home base at Gulfstream Park — and we wasted no time finding our groove again.

We jumped into the Late Pick 5 sequence with confidence, and Race 6 got us off to a blazing start. Our top selections came through in a big way, as Royalty Rate, a beautifully bred first-time starter from the Chad Brown barn, ran like a seasoned turf veteran. She surged home with an eye-catching turn of foot and paid a rewarding $15.00 to win. We also had Restless Dreamer, who put in a strong effort to finish second, giving us the exacta and early momentum.

In Race 7, we zoned in on Slew Diva, who looked like the lone speed on paper — and that’s exactly how the race played out. With no serious early pressure, Slew Diva controlled the fractions and never looked back, cruising to victory and paying a solid $8.20 to win. It was another sharp call and proof that pace analysis continues to pay dividends.

Races 8 and 9 proved to be a bit tougher. While we didn’t hit the win spot, we did manage to cash a few place and show tickets. We had a second-place finish in Race 8 and two third-place efforts between the two events, which helped keep us in the mix.

Race 10 capped off the card with a bang, as our top trio all hit the board. Insubordination took to the turf beautifully, grabbing the early lead and fending off late closers for a game win — paying $8.80. Magic Pathway and Benny the Waiter rounded out the exacta and trifecta, both running solid races to finish second and third respectively.

As we previewed on our Let’emRun Podcast, this was a sequence we believed could produce a monster payout — and we were right. The Late Pick 5 returned a whopping $55,000 for a 50-cent ticket, rewarding anyone who trusted our analysis and played with a little creativity.

Let’emRun Preview: Gulfstream Park 4/19/25 – More Turf, More Opportunities

Looking ahead to Saturday, April 19, we’re sticking with what’s working and diving back into the Late Pick 5 at Gulfstream Park. This week’s sequence includes three turf races, which should make for some exciting betting opportunities and potential price plays.

In addition to the Late Pick 5, we’re going to spotlight a wager that’s been gaining popularity: the Tropical Turf Pick 3, covering Races 7, 9, and 11. With solid field sizes and wide-open turf events, this mini-sequence offers excellent value and is ideal for players looking to maximize returns with a focused strategy.

Be sure to tune in to Let’emRun’s “One Horse Wonders” segment this Thursday at 8 PM EST on Capital Sports Network, where we’ll highlight our top plays and potential single horses to build around for Saturday’s card.

Then, join us again on Saturday at 12:30 PM EST for our live show, where we’ll provide updated analysis, post-time insights, and any last-minute adjustments following scratches or track changes.

Let’s keep the momentum rolling — and as always, Let’em Run!