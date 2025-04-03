Mascherano Counting on Inter Miami Fans for 2nd Leg

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano is banking on the passionate support of home fans to inspire a comeback in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final against Los Angeles FC.

The MLS club suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at BMO Stadium on Wednesday night, with Nathan Ordaz netting the decisive goal in the 57th minute. The loss marked Mascherano’s first defeat as Inter Miami’s manager since his appointment in November, but the Argentine remains optimistic about his team’s chances of reversing the result.

Mascherano has Confidence in a Home Comeback

Mascherano acknowledged that his players were not at their best against LAFC but believes that playing in front of their home crowd at Chase Stadium could be the key to turning the tie around.

“We didn’t have the best night tonight, but it’s the first leg, and we have the next game next week,” Mascherano said in his post-match press conference. “I believe we can do the right things to get through the quarterfinals and into the semifinals. We will try to do it next Wednesday.”

The Argentine manager emphasized the importance of home advantage and the energy the fans can bring. “I think that with our fans in our home, we can play a good match and turn it around. I don’t have any doubt about that, and we will definitely try to do it,” he added.

Balancing MLS Success with Cup Ambitions

Before shifting their full focus to the decisive second-leg clash, Inter Miami will aim to continue their strong MLS form when they take on Toronto FC at Chase Stadium on Sunday. The Herons have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the MLS season, leading the Eastern Conference table with 13 points from five matches.

Inter Miami’s attacking lineup, led by the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, has been in fine form in the league, and Mascherano will be hoping they can carry that momentum into the return leg against LAFC. However, the manager will also have to carefully manage his squad’s fitness, ensuring key players remain fresh for the midweek showdown.

A Must-Win Encounter

The upcoming Champions Cup match is a do-or-die situation for Mascherano’s men. With a semifinal spot at stake, Inter Miami will need to produce a dominant performance to overturn the one-goal deficit. The presence of their home supporters could play a crucial role in pushing the team forward, just as Mascherano hopes.

If Inter Miami can successfully bounce back, it would mark a significant milestone in their continental campaign and further establish Mascherano’s credentials as a top-level manager in North American soccer. However, a failure to advance would be a tough blow, putting an early dent in their aspirations for international success this season.

For now, all eyes will be on Sunday’s league fixture before the crucial second leg against LAFC, where Mascherano’s Miami will look to rally behind their fans and keep their Champions Cup dreams alive.