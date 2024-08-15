Rays vs Diamondbacks Preview with Carlos SME!

The Arizona Diamondbacks are set for a week in Florida, kicking off with a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

Arizona enters this series with a strong record of 69-53, marking their best standing since July 1, 2023. They’re currently tied with the San Diego Padres, trailing the Dodgers by 2.5 games in the NL West, and also locked with San Diego for the first NL Wild Card spot.

Riding the momentum of a six-game winning streak, the D-backs are coming off a sweep at home against the Colorado Rockies. They’ve been exceptional lately, boasting a 9-1 record in their last 10 games and 24-6 over the past 30.

In contrast, the Rays stand at 59-61, occupying fourth place in the AL East and 6.5 games out of the Wild Card race. Being sellers at the trade deadline, they dealt away key players like Randy Arozarena, Isaac Parades, and Zach Eflin, alongside several relievers.

Since the trade deadline on July 31, the Rays’ performance has dipped, going 4-9 and losing their last three series, including a sweep by the Astros. During this stretch, their offense has struggled, averaging just 2.6 runs per game.

The Diamondbacks’ offense leads MLB, scoring 5.28 runs per game. MVP candidate Ketel Marte contributes significantly, hitting .298 with 30 homers and 81 RBIs. Marte, who has a +10 defensive runs saved above average and a season WAR of 6.0, is expected to play despite nursing a left ankle sprain.

Pitching Matchups

Friday, August 16th, 3:50 PM MST

Ryne Nelson (RHP, 8-6, 4.51 ERA, 3.64 FIP in 118 IP) could be making his final start for a while as the Diamondbacks are temporarily employing a six-man rotation. Nelson has been impressive lately, with a 2.90 ERA in 50 innings since July 2nd and a team record of 7-1 during his starts.

On the Rays’ side, Ryan Pepiot (RHP, 6-5, 3.92 ERA, 3.86 FIP in 87 IP) returns for his first start since mid-July after dealing with a knee infection. Pepiot, acquired in the Tyler Glasnow trade, has been performing well for Tampa.

Saturday, August 17th, 1:10 PM MST

Zac Gallen (RHP, 9-5, 3.69 ERA, 3.34 FIP in 105 IP) will start after dealing with cramps in his last outing and prior hamstring issues. While Gallen’s strikeout rate has decreased this year, he maintains excellent control over home runs.

Jeffrey Springs (LHP, 4.61 ERA, 6.03 FIP in 14 IP) will make his fourth start of the season for the Rays. Springs has recently returned from Tommy John Surgery and performed well in his last outing against the Orioles.

Sunday, August 18th, 10:40 AM

Merrill Kelly (RHP, 3-0, 2.43 ERA, 3.75 FIP in 30 IP) is set for his second start following a shoulder strain. He showed promise in his recent game against the Phillies, going five innings with two runs allowed.

Taj Bradley (RHP, 6-7, 3.49 ERA, 3.84 FIP in 95 IP) will pitch for the Rays. Despite an impressive start to the season, Bradley has struggled recently, conceding 15 runs over his last 14 innings.

Bullpens

Since the trade deadline, the Rays’ bullpen boasts a league-leading 1.11 ERA. Closer Pete Fairbanks has been lights out, with a 2.68 ERA and 23 saves overall this season.

For the Diamondbacks, Justin Martinez appears to be taking over as the closer, although manager Torey Lovullo hasn’t officially made the switch. Paul Sewald is also under consideration for closing duties if he can regain form.

Trainer’s Room

Christian Walker remains sidelined with an oblique injury, with Josh Bell taking over and performing well. Gabriel Moreno’s left adductor strain keeps him out for several more weeks, but rookie Adrian Del Castillo has been impressive in his stead.

The Rays’ injuries include Richie Palacios (left knee sprain, out until September) and star pitcher Shane McClanahan, who missed the entire 2024 season post-Tommy John Surgery.