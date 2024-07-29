Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Expected to have a Breakout Season!!

K.J. Britt Poised for Breakout Season with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With many potential stars in the lineup, one player in particular could steal the spotlight for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024. Linebacker Devin White’s vital role during the Buccaneers’ 2020 Super Bowl run had cemented his reputation, but uneven performances since then saw him leave for the Philadelphia Eagles during free agency. This departure has left the door wide open for a new face to shine in the linebacker position: K.J. Britt, who has been with the team since 2021.

Now set to start, Britt is being tipped as a potential breakout player in the upcoming season. ESPN recently ranked 25 candidates most likely to breakou**t in 2024, and Britt not only made the list but impressively placed at No. 9. Aaron Schatz of ESPN elaborated on this top-10 ranking, pointing out that Britt only got his significant opportunity when the Buccaneers benched White near the end of last season.

Britt’s journey has been anything but smooth. He hardly saw playing time during his rookie year and spent a considerable part of his second season on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. He then started six of the last eight games in 2023, including Tampa Bay’s playoff games. With White heading to Philadelphia, Britt is now set to step in alongside veteran Lavonte David as the starting inside linebacker.

However, Schatz did note some areas of concern, specifically Britt’s abilities in pass coverage. While his run defense was a notable improvement over White’s, his pass coverage needs work. This shortfall was evident when Britt conceded five completions in a playoff game against Detroit. Reflecting on his performance, Britt admitted to the press that his eagerness sometimes works against him. “In some coverages I need to slow down,” he said. “I get myself in trouble trying to see too much.”

As he aims to strengthen this part of his game, Britt will also need to stay ahead of linebacker SirVocea Dennis, waiting for his own opportunity. With these elements in play, Britt’s 2024 season promises to be a significant chapter in his NFL career.