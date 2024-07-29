Rays Making Moves in Blockbuster Trade with Cubs

The Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs have stunned the baseball world with a major trade announced on Sunday. All-Star infielder Isaac Paredes is headed to the Windy City, while the Rays will receive Christopher Morel and two promising prospects in return.

Ken Rosenthal of ‘The Athletic’ first reported the specifics on social media: The Rays are set to acquire prospects Ty Johnson and Hunter Biggee, alongside Morel, in exchange for Paredes. This trade has left many fans and analysts scratching their heads.

The most baffling aspect is the Rays’ current situation. Despite their winning record, they seem to be unloading pivotal players. In just three days, they’ve parted ways with Randy Arozarena, Zach Eflin, Jason Adam, and now Paredes, all of whom were under team control for several more years.

Paredes, a 2023 All-Star, was expected to remain with the team through 2027. He’s hitting .247 with 16 homers this season and will be a crucial addition to a Cubs team looking to the future, despite being the basement dwellers of the NL Central.

On the flip side, Christopher Morel offers an intriguing package for the Rays. The 25-year-old carries a low batting average of .199 but compensates with significant power, having blasted 18 home runs. Morel, too, is under team control for several more years, lasting through 2028. The Rays may see untapped potential in him, especially if they can improve his contact rate.

As for the prospects, Ty Johnson and Hunter Biggee bring a mix of promise and potential. Bigge, listed as the Cubs’ No. 29 prospect per MLB.com, stands out with his electric fastball that has seen an uptick, now regularly hitting 97-98 mph and occasionally touching 100. His fastball’s unique delivery makes it a formidable pitch. In addition, Bigge boasts an upper-80s cutter that has generated a remarkable swing-and-miss rate in Triple-A. His slider and curveball add depth to his pitching arsenal, making him a notable addition to the Rays’ farm system.

The move marks yet another chapter in the Rays’ unconventional approach to building a competitive team, constantly seeking to maximize value and potential in every trade. The next few months will reveal whether these bold moves pay off for both teams involved.