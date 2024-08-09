Tampa Bay Rays vs Orioles Begins Tonight! Odds and Insights with Carlos SME

Hey everyone, it’s game day! Buckle up because tonight is the start of a three-game series between the Baltimore Orioles (68-48) and the Tampa Bay Rays (58-56). First pitch from Tropicana Field is at 6:50 p.m. ET (catch it on ESPN+ if you’re not lucky enough to be there in person). Let’s dig into the current odds from and break down what we can expect when these two teams face off. Make sure to read all the way through because I’ve got some sweet betting insights for you with what I call “SMES 3” – stay tuned!

Season So Far: Orioles On Top

The season series has been all Baltimore so far, as they’re leading 6-1 against the Rays. But don’t count out Tampa Bay just yet; those guys have fight left in them. The Orioles had a rough outing against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday, losing 7-6, but hey, that game hit the Over (9) for the sixth time in seven games. The O’s have been splitting their games 3-4 in that same period.

Tampa Bay, on the other hand, managed to break their recent streak with a 6-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. The Rays were underdogs at +106 and hit the Over (8). They, much like the Orioles, are also 3-4 in their last seven games and had a little Under streak going on before Thursday.

Pitching Matchup: Eflin vs. Littell

RHP Zach Eflin takes the mound for the Orioles in his first start against the Rays. Eflin has a 7-7 record this season with a 4.05 ERA. His recent numbers include a solid outing against Cleveland with 6 1/3 IP, giving up just 2 earned runs.

On Tampa Bay’s side, RHP Zack Littell will start. Littell has a 1-1 record and a 3.72 ERA this season. He’s looked good lately, especially in his last game against Houston where he went 5 2/3 innings with just 1 earned run.

Betting Insights with SMES 3

Alright betting fans, here’s where it gets interesting. If you’re considering laying down some money tonight, take a look at these three insights:

SMES 1: Orioles are favored at -134 on the Moneyline, while the Rays are +114. Historically, Littell has had some success against Baltimore, which could be something to think about.

Orioles are favored at -134 on the Moneyline, while the Rays are +114. Historically, Littell has had some success against Baltimore, which could be something to think about. SMES 2: The Over/Under is set at 7.5 runs with the Over at -115. Given the recent trends, both teams have been hitting Over more frequently. The Orioles saw the Over in 7 of their last 8, and the Rays broke their Under streak last game.

The Over/Under is set at 7.5 runs with the Over at -115. Given the recent trends, both teams have been hitting Over more frequently. The Orioles saw the Over in 7 of their last 8, and the Rays broke their Under streak last game. SMES 3: If you’re wary about picking a straight winner, the Rays +1.5 at -152 could be a safer bet. Tampa Bay has been strong as an underdog on the run line, going 9-1 in their last 10 games in that scenario.

So, there you have it! Whether you’re tuning in for the first pitch or hitting refresh on your betting app, tonight’s game promises excitement. Enjoy the action and may your bets be ever in your favor!

