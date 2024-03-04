The best story in Men’s College basketball 2023-2024 is the No. 25 ranked South Florida Bulls. AAC Champs, the longest active win streak in the NCAA, and all with a first-year head coach.

The No. 25 University of South Florida Bulls have been playing basketball since 1970 and on a cool Saturday afternoon in Charlotte, North Carolina they won their first conference title ever. The Bulls defeated Charlotte 76-61 on Saturday for their 14th straight win, their 20th win in the last 21 games, and their first Top 25 national ranking.

Not bad for a team picked to finish 9th in the American Athletic Conference, with a first-year head coach and 12 new players on their roster and only three holdovers from 2022-2023. What first-year head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim, has done along with his staff is the stuff ESPN uses for a mini-doc for 30 on 30.

Here is a list of this team’s accomplishments.

Notables

· South Florida won its first regular-season conference title in program history.

·The Bulls extended their winning streak to 14 conference games, extending the longest streak in program history.

· The 15 wins in conference play are the most in program history.

· The 14-game winning streak is the longest winning streak in program history.

· The 14-game winning streak is the longest active streak in the NCAA.

· Chris Youngblood tied for a game-high 17 points, his 22nd game in double figures. He added three rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

· Kasean Pryor produced his 10th double-double of the season behind 16 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. He added two assists and one steal.

· Selton Miguel added a 13-point performance, his 23rd game in double digits, with four rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

· Kobe Knox closed out the double-digit scorers with 12 points. He added five rebounds, two steals, two assists, and one block.

Next Up

USF returns to the friendly confines of the Yuengling Center on Tuesday, March 5. South Florida and Tulane are scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip on ESPN+. The Bulls will honor its seniors before the game for Senior Day.

About USF Men’s Basketball

The South Florida men’s basketball team is led by Amir Abdur-Rahim, who was named the 11th head coach in program history on March 29, 2023. Abdur-Rahim was named the 2023 Mid-Major Coach of the Year (Hugh Durham Award) after leading Kennesaw State to its first-ever Division I NCAA Tournament berth in 2022-23. Abdur-Rahim’s Kennesaw State team set an NCAA record as the fastest team to ever reach the NCAA Tournament after a one-win campaign, accomplishing the feat in a span of just three seasons. He was also named the 2022-23 NABC District 3 and ASUN Coach of the Year after leading Kennesaw State to both the regular season and tournament titles, and a school-record 26 wins.



USF has retired three numbers in its history: Chucky Atkins (12), Charlie Bradley (30), and Radenko Dobras (31). The Bulls have earned three NCAA tournament bids, appeared in the NIT eight times, and won the 2019 College Basketball Invitational.



For tickets, contact the USF Ticket Office at 1-800-Go-Bulls or by going online to USFBullsTix.com. Season tickets for the 2023-24 USF men's basketball slate are on sale now. To purchase season tickets, click here.