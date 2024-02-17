USF opens the 2024 college baseball season with a home with a heartbreaking 2-1 UConn.

USF Sports Information Department – The University of South Florida Bulls (0-1) dropped a 2-1 tilt to the UConn Huskies (2-0) on opening day of the 2024 college baseball season at USF Baseball Stadium. Bobby Boser (Wesley Chapel) homered on opening day for the second consecutive season to account for the Bulls’ only run of the ballgame on Friday night.

The Bulls and Huskies only recorded four hits apiece.

Hunter Mink (Palm Harbor) and UConn’s Garrett Coe dueled on the mound for five innings apiece. Mink was charged with the tough-luck loss after allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits with seven strikeouts over 5.0 IP.

Twin brother Tanner Mink (Palm Harbor) spun two shutout innings as did sophomore Chandler Dorsey (Lakeland) out of the bullpen to keep South Florida in the game and give the offense a chance.

The Huskies plated single runs in the second and third frames, and Boser’s solo home run cut USF’s deficit in half in the fourth inning. The Bulls put the tying run on third base with one out in the bottom of the fifth, but couldn’t cash in the tying run.

Despite stranding seven runners in the contest, the Bulls’ offense looked notably more aggressive than in past years with a pair of stolen base and hit-and-run attempts.

Notable

After a 15-homer season in 2023, Boser tallied his 20th career home run on Friday night. He will enter USF’s career Top 10 list with eight more longballs.

Boser also made a pair of sparkling defensive plays as he opened the season slotted at second base. Boser played four different positions for the Bulls in 2023, including center field.

USF’s John Montes had the only two-hit game for either team.

Up Next

The Bulls continue opening weekend against the Louisville Cardinals (0-2) on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Tampa.

About USF Baseball

The USF Baseball program played its first season in 1966 and is entering its 59th season in 2024 under head coach Billy Mohl (seventh season). The Bulls have made 14 NCAA Tournament appearances, including four since 2015, and earned their first-ever Super Regional berth in 2021. USF was ranked in the Top 25 by five different publications in the final 2021 polls, checking in as high as No. 16. The Bulls have won five conference tournament titles (3 Sun Belt, 1 Metro and 1 American) and six regular season championships (3 Sun Belt, 2 Metro and 1 C-USA). USF baseball players have been recognized with All-America honors 12 times, most recently with third baseman David Villar in 2018, and 19 have earned Freshman All-America accolades, most recently Eric Snow in 2023. Four Bulls were selected in the 2022 MLB Draft. Former 2018 first-round selection, Shane McClanahan, became the program’s first-ever MLB All-Star in 2022 and was the starting pitcher for the American League.