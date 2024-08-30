Alrighty, folks! Mark your calendars because Friday night is set to be electric as the New York Yankees face off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET, and it’s a game you won’t want to miss. Aaron Judge and Masyn Winn are ready to put on a show, bringing their A-game under the bright lights of the Bronx.

Key Players:

Aaron Judge has been a powerhouse for the Yankees, leading the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs this season. As for the Cardinals, Masyn Winn brings an impressive .287 average and a knack for coming through in clutch moments. Also, keep an eye on Alec Burleson, who’s carrying a five-game hitting streak into this match.

Broadcast Info:

Catch the action live on MLB Network. Whether you’re at home or at your favorite sports bar, make sure you’ve got your seat for this Friday night thriller.

Betting Lines and Odds:

Moneyline Odds:

The Yankees are favored at -176, while the Cardinals sit as underdogs at +147.

Run Line:

New York’s the run-line favorite at -1.5, meaning they need to win by at least two runs if you bet on them to cover.

Total Runs:

The over/under for total runs is set at 9.

Yankees Recent Betting Trends:

Performance:

The Yankees have shown a respectable success rate when playing as favorites, with a 56.3% win record this season.

Moneyline Stats:

New York has been favored 103 times this year, clinching the victory in 58 of those games.

Total Games:

In their last 10 outings, the Yankees’ games have crossed the run total line four times out of 10.

ATS (Against the Spread):

They’ve posted a 6-4 record ATS over their past 10 matchups.

Key Player Stats:

Aaron Judge isn’t just leading the team; he’s topping MLB charts with 51 home runs and 123 RBIs. In his last five outings, he’s stayed hot, hitting .333 with clutch hits and consistent on-base performance.

Cardinals Recent Betting Trends:

Performance:

Underdogs more often than not, the Cardinals have still managed to pull off surprising upsets, winning 33 out of 66 games where they weren’t favored.

Moneyline Stats:

Despite their underdog status for this matchup, they have a 40.5% implied victory probability.

Total Games:

They’re no strangers to low-scoring games, as seven of their last 10 games have hit the under total.

ATS (Against the Spread):

When it comes to covering the spread, St. Louis is 6-4 over its last 10 games.

Key Player Stats:

Alec Burleson and Masyn Winn are the players to watch. Burleson leads the team with 21 homers and holds a solid .389 average over his past five games. Winn, not to be outdone, keeps things steady with a batting average of .287.

Betting Insights:

Run Line Value:

The Yankees at -1.5 offer value if you believe their recent strong performance will continue at home.

Total Runs Consideration:

With the total set at 9, consider that the Cardinals and Yankees have often been involved in games that hit the under.

Underdog Potential:

St. Louis has a decent record as underdogs, especially in recent games. Their ability to keep games close offers potential value.

SMES 3:

Aaron Judge continues to lead MLB in home runs and RBIs, making any prop bet on his performance worth considering.

The Yankees have been reliable in covering the spread recently, boasting a solid 6-4-0 ATS record in their last 10 games.

With the Cardinals hitting the under in seven of their last 10 games, the total runs bet leans towards a potential under play.

For all you bettors out there, these insights should arm you with the information needed to make informed decisions. Whether you’re leaning towards the favored Yankees or looking to back the underdog Cardinals, keep an eye on the trends and player performances highlighted.

There’s sure to be drama and excitement under those Friday night lights at Yankee Stadium. Enjoy the action and, as always, bet smart!

About the Author: I’m Carlos SME, your go-to guy for sharp sports betting analysis. Simply put, SME ‘Gets IT’. It being 2024 and America’s raging love affair with firing on both players and teams in which a keen eye for the sharp subtle divides between two-way action & the ‘final’ score is where my delta resides. My process always finds the nuance, subtle context or the dislocated narrative that separates W’s from an army of L’s. Follow me to enjoy the earn.