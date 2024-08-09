Yankees vs Rangers Game Rained Out!

Due to the predicted continuous bad weather, the New York Yankees have decided to postpone tonight’s game against the Texas Rangers, originally set for Friday, August 9. Instead, the game will now be played as the second part of a single-admission doubleheader the next day, Saturday, August 10. Fans should note that the first game will start at its usual time of 1:05 p.m., with the second game beginning about 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

Tickets purchased for the game on Friday, August 9, won’t be valid for entry to the doubleheader on Saturday. Those holding tickets for tonight’s game can exchange them online for tickets to any other regular-season game at Yankee Stadium, subject to availability, according to the Yankees’ rain check policy available at www.yankees.com/raincheck. It’s important to note that these exchanges must be done online as the Yankee Stadium Ticket Office won’t handle in-person exchanges.

The special “Juan Soto MGCT Collectible Figurine” promotion, planned for the first 18,000 fans in attendance tonight, has been rescheduled to Friday, August 23, when the Yankees will face off against the Colorado Rockies.

Complimentary tickets and those obtained through the Commissioner’s Initiative for Kids for the game on Friday, August 9, will not be honored at any future games. Such tickets hold no cash value and do not come with any of the benefits associated with tickets purchased at face value.

For the doubleheader on Saturday, Yankee Stadium gates will open at 11:30 a.m. Apart from being able to attend both games, fans will also receive the promotional item planned for August 10 – the Yankees Camo Cap, courtesy of Budweiser, which will be available to the first 18,000 attendees aged 21 and older. Both games of the doubleheader against the Texas Rangers will be televised on the YES Network.