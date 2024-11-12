USF returns home after going 0-2 on the road to start the season. Arkansas-Pine Bluff kicks off the season at the Y-Center

TAMPA, Fla. (November 10, 2024) – The University of South Florida men’s basketball team will be inside the friendly confines of the Yuengling Center for the first time of the 2024-25 season as Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday, November 12. The Bulls will unveil the 2023-24 American Athletic Conference regular season championship banner before the game. USF and UAPB are scheduled for a 7 p.m. jump on ESPN+.

There will be a student tailgate outside of Gate D. The first 200 students will receive a voucher for free food. The party starts at 5 p.m. and features a DJ, a gaming truck, and lawn games.

The first 2,500 fans will receive a mini-replica championship banner.

Stout Long-Range Defense

The Bulls have held opponents to 23.4 percent from 3-point range. USF is tied for 40th in the NCAA and leads the AAC in 3-point defense.

Making it Count at the Line

The Bulls are tied for 56th in the country with a free-throw percentage of 77.8 and are second in the AAC.

Getting Out in Transition

South Florida ranks 46th in the nation and third in the conference with 20.0 fastbreak points per game.

Looking at the Bulls

Kasen Jennings leads the team with 14.5 points per game. He has dished out five assists, brought down three rebounds, and has one steal. Quincy Ademokoya is second on the squad, averaging 11.0 points per game. He has one block, one steal, and has collected four rebounds. Jamille Reynolds is averaging 10.5 points per game. He is averaging 4.5 rebounds per game to go along with one assist. Brandon Stroud is leading the team with 7.5 rebounds per game. De’Ante Green is second on the team with 5.5 rebounds per game. CJ Brown has a team-high two blocks.

History with Arkansas-Pine Bluff

The Bulls and the Golden Lions will meet for the third time on Tuesday. South Florida has won the previous two meetings, including a 104-86 victory inside the YC on December 12, 2023. The Bulls are 2-0 inside the Yuengling Center.

Scouting the Golden Lions

Christian Moore paces the team with 12.7 points per game and has a team-high nine steals. He is second on the team with eight assists. Klemen Vuga is second on the team with 11.0 points per game and 5.0 rebounds per game. Dante Sawyer rounds out the double-digit scorers with 10.7 a game. Robert Lewis leads the team with 8.7 rebounds a game and in blocks with five. He is averaging 9.3 points per game. Zach Reinhart has a team-high 11 assists.

Tale of the Tape

USF Category UAPB 77.0 POINTS PER GAME 77.7 92.0 OPP. POINTS PER GAME 89.7 .410 FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE .452 .488 OPP. FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE .466 .358 3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE .301 .324 OPP. 3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE .345 .778 FREE THROW PERCENTAGE .702 34.5 REBOUNDS PER GAME 39.0 -4.0 REBOUNDING MARGIN -2.3 14.0 ASSISTS PER GAME 13.3 16.5 TURNOVERS PER GAME 16.0 -3.5 TURNOVER MARGIN -4.7 7.0 STEALS PER GAME 7.0 2.0 BLOCKS PER GAME 2.7

Follow Live

About USF Men’s Basketball

The University of South Florida men’s basketball, led by interim head coach Ben Fletcher, is a member of the American Athletic Conference. The Bulls enter their 2024-25 campaign, presented by Tampa General Hospital, on the heels of their best season in program history, in which they claimed their first-ever regular season conference title, won a record 25 games, and earned a Top 25 ranking for the first time in program history. A presence on the college basketball scene for more than five decades, South Florida has earned two conference titles and three NCAA tournament bids (1990, 1992, and 2012), appeared in the NIT eight times, and won the 2019 College Basketball Invitational.

South Florida is wearing patches with the initials AAR this season in memory of their head coach, Amir Abdur-Rahim, who passed away in October 2024.

The Bulls play their home games at the 10,400-seat Yuengling Center, located on South Florida’s Tampa campus.

