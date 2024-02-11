First-place South Florida runs their AAC winning streak to 9 games in a row. USF gets a win 69-65 road win over Rice.

HOUSTON (February 10, 2024) – The University of South Florida men’s basketball team was back in action for an American Athletic Conference matchup with Rice on Saturday. Chris Youngblood recorded a game-high 24 as the Bulls defeated the Owls 69-65.

With the victory, South Florida improved to 17-5 overall and 10-1 in AAC play, while Rice fell to 9-15 overall and 3-8 in conference action.

The Bulls extended their winning streak to nine conference games, which is the longest in program history. South Florida started the season 17-5 for the first time in program history. The 10 wins in conference play are the second most in program history behind the 12 wins in the Big East in 2011-12. The nine-game winning streak is tied for the second-longest winning streak in program history, tying the 1982-83 season. The Bulls have won five road games in conference play for the first time since the 2011-12 squad in the Big East.

The Owls started the game fast with a 7-2 run as the game went to the first media timeout. The two squads battled for the next 3:41 as each side tallied six points. Rice added a 9-4 run and extended its lead to 22-12 with 7:29 left in the opening stanza.

Rice outscored USF 9-7 over the next 3:33 of play and extended its lead to 31-19 with just under four minutes left in the half. Miguel closed out the half scoring all six of the USF points down the stretch. The Owls took a 38-25 lead into the break.

The Bulls came out firing on all cylinders and went on a 19-5 run. USF took a 44-43 lead with 15:37 left in the second half. During the run, Youngblood accounted for eight of those points. The Bulls added a 6-4 run and extended their lead to 50-47 with 13:05 left to play.

Rice outscored South Florida 5-3 during the next three minutes of play. Youngblood knocked down a 3-pointer as the Bulls led 53-52. The Bulls outscored the Owls 7-5 over the next four minutes of play. Kasean Pryor picked up a huge offensive rebound and tapped it out to Kobe Knox. Knox kicked it to Youngblood for his fifth 3-pointer of the game. USF led 60-57 with 6:16 left on the clock.

South Florida outscored Rice 9-8 down the stretch and claimed a 69-65 victory.

Youngblood finished a game-high 24 points to go along with four rebounds, one block, and one steal. Pryor recorded his sixth double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. He added two steals, one block, and one assist. Miguel added 12 points with three assists. Knox had a season-high six assists to go along with six points.

Travis Evee led the Owls with 20 points. He added four rebounds and one steal. Max Fiedler and Keanu Dawes each finished with 13 points. Fiedler posted a double-double with 13 rebounds.

Notables

Next Up

The Bulls return to the friendly confines of the Yuengling Center on Wednesday, Feb. 14. South Florida faces Tulsa at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.

About USF Men’s Basketball

The South Florida men’s basketball team is led by Amir Abdur-Rahim, who was named the 11th head coach in program history on March 29, 2023. Abdur-Rahim was named the 2023 Mid-Major Coach of the Year (Hugh Durham Award) after leading Kennesaw State to its first-ever Division I NCAA Tournament berth in 2022-23. Abdur-Rahim’s Kennesaw State team set an NCAA record as the fastest team to ever reach the NCAA Tournament after a one-win campaign, accomplishing the feat in a span of just three seasons. He was also named the 2022-23 NABC District 3 and ASUN Coach of the Year after leading Kennesaw State to both the regular season and tournament titles, and a school-record 26 wins.



USF has retired three numbers in its history: Chucky Atkins (12), Charlie Bradley (30), and Radenko Dobras (31). The Bulls have earned three NCAA tournament bids, appeared in the NIT eight times, and won the 2019 College Basketball Invitational.



