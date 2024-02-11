Super Bowl Sunday: CBS and Paramount + are rolling out all the toys to give fans an amazing broadcast.

Broadcasting the Super Bowl for a record 22nd time, CBS Sports will extend its long history of innovation and groundbreaking technology by introducing several new production elements – including new camera angles and configurations along with cutting-edge graphic enhancements – to deliver an incomparable multiplatform viewer experience for its coverage of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Feb. 11 from Las Vegas. The game also will mark the first time that CBS Sports will present the Super Bowl in 1080p High Dynamic Range (HDR) and 4K HDR.

165 total cameras will be deployed across CBS Sports’ presentation of the game on the CBS Television Network, Paramount+ and on mobile with NFL+, along with the Nick-ified telecast exclusively on Nickelodeon, as well as pregame, halftime and postgame coverage on THE NFL TODAY originating live from the Las Vegas Strip and Allegiant Stadium.

Among CBS Sports’ innovative new technology and production enhancements that will be implemented during Super Bowl LVIII coverage:

► The Most 4K Zoom Extraction Cameras Ever for Super Bowl – Forty-eight cameras with super slow-motion capability, including 24 4K zoom extraction cameras – a record number for a Super Bowl – will showcase countless angles inside Allegiant Stadium, including from the ceiling, along the goal lines and embedded inside the endzone pylons. The 4K zoom presents replay capabilities that enable closer looks at the game’s most critical moments with uncompromised resolution and enhanced detail.

► “Doink” Cameras – For the first time ever, small cameras will be inserted into upright cutouts, with six 4K cameras capturing unprecedented angles of field goals and extra points. Cameras will have high resolution zoom capability and also be made available for super slow-motion replays.

► Showcasing Las Vegas by Air – To capture the one-of-a-kind atmosphere of Las Vegas, three sky cams, two fly cams (including a “trolley cam”) and three drones will be utilized between the stadium and areas of the Strip, including the Las Vegas Sphere. Twenty-four live robotic cameras also will be mounted inside the stadium and as well as throughout the city to showcase high altitude vantage points of Las Vegas.

► Augmented Reality Cameras and Graphic Enhancements – Twenty-three augmented reality cameras will be in use, including 11 on the CBS broadcast, eight on Nickelodeon and four at the set on the Strip. A collection of AR graphic enhancements will be integrated into coverage, including graphics over the Bellagio fountains utilizing a drone and fly cam, as well as virtual AR studio opens showcasing Las Vegas Boulevard.

►Virtual and Extended Reality Technology – Utilizing XR and ghost frame technologies, specialty graphics implemented during Super Bowl coverage will transport players to Las Vegas Boulevard, while a VR experience will transport viewers to the set on the Strip.

► Real-time 3D Animation Graphics Package – Studio and game coverage will employ a graphics package designed using Unreal Engine, an immersive real-time 3D animation graphic tool. The package will include a modified version of the Las Vegas Strip.

Additional production enhancements will include: