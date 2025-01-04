Sankey Is Not Living In The Real World

The SEC Commissioner wanted the CFP committee to flip the semi finals game dates.

The 2025 Avery Brundage Award for the most insensitive sports statement should be given to the commissioner of college sports’ Southeastern Conference Greg Sankey. Hours after the New Orleans terrorist attack, Sankey went to the College Football Playoff committee wanting to know if the dates for the Orange Bowl in Miami and the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas, where the semi-final round of the playoffs will be played could be flipped to give the Sugar Bowl winner an extra day of preparation. The Sugar Bowl was played on January 2nd instead of January 1st as federal and local law enforcement personnel were reviewing what happened in New Orleans in the early morning hours of January 1st. Sankey seems to forget lives were lost and thought that the winner of the Sugar Bowl, Notre Dame, should play on January 10th instead of January 9th.

“There was an unforeseen, unexpected, incredible, horrible tragedy that has altered the game schedule,” Sankey said. “Sometimes, just like within a game, you have to adapt, you have to adjust, and right now as the schedule is set, these teams will have to adjust their preparation based on the schedule that lies ahead.” Sankey needs to tell that to the victim’s families, adapt and adjust, that simple. After all, it’s the college football playoff and you want the optimum conditions for a game. The right amount of rest. The worst thing in the world of football is a distraction like a terrorist attack. CFP executive director Rich Clark said no. “The concession we made with the athletic directors was to start the Sugar Bowl earlier, an 18-hour or so delay. We slipped the game 18 hours to ensure we could provide safety and security for teams, coaches, staffs, fans and others involved.” The CFP people don’t really care about anything but money. The games must go on!

Evan Weiner’s books are available at iTunes – https://books.apple.com/us/author/evan-weiner/id595575191

Evan can be reached at evan_weiner@hotmail.com

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey