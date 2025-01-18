The College Football Season Is Almost Over But The Business Lingers On

Ohio State and Notre Dame meet for the championship.

The college football season is finally coming to an end with Ohio State taking on Notre Dame in Atlanta. In 2025, college football is a profession. College quarterbacks are making millions of dollars through their names, images and likenesses and recently Carson Beck, who was the quarterback for the University of Georgia for the past two years, transferred to the University of Miami and will make millions of dollars to play one year for Miami. Beck probably makes more money than some National Football League quarterbacks. College football is a big business. The athletes should be paid as they are the stars of the show, no players, no games. Players are paid through a third party which has been a problem with NCAA leaders and will continue to be a problem in 2025. Technically the players are students but how many of them really attend classes? They make money for schools.

The term “student-athlete” was used to deny players benefits such as salaries and long-term health care from injuries suffered on the field whether in practice or in a game. Courts routinely upheld the college side of things in lawsuits filed by severely injured players or survivors of players killed on the field. Schools do not have to pay workman’s compensation or long-term health care costs because the athlete is a student not an employee of the school. The athletic scholarship is very one sided, in favor of the schools although there is some justification that the schools are offering scholarships to players and that players ought to be grateful for that. But that has changed as schools need to come up with money for elite players. Meanwhile the teams playing in bowl games pay no taxes on bowl payouts thanks to an antitrust exemption. The business of college football continues.

