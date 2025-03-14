19 straight wins for the University of Tampa softball team. It is a big reason for their No. 3 national ranking.

The No. 3 University of Tampa softball team extended its impressive season with a dominant doubleheader sweep over Caldwell, securing their 18th and 19th consecutive victories. The Spartans are now tied for the longest winning streak in program history, matching the 19-game streak set in 2019.

Inside The Matchup

Location: Naimoli Field | Tampa, Fla.

Final Score (Game One): No. 3 Tampa 11 | Caldwell 0 (5 innings)

Final Score (Game Two): No. 3 Tampa 7 | Caldwell 2

History: Tampa improves to 2-0 all-time against Caldwell.

Records: Tampa (23-1), Caldwell (0-9)

Game One Highlights

Tampa scored in each of the first three innings en route to an 11-0 run-rule victory. The Spartans exploded for seven runs in the second inning, highlighted by a two-run double from Kenzie Reynolds and an RBI triple from Lauren Fantone. Gwen McGinnis and Kate DeSimone combined for a four-hit shutout, striking out five. Offensively, Tampa racked up 12 hits, with multiple players contributing an RBI. Mariah Galhouse got the scoring started with an RBI double, bringing in Lilly Kiester in the first inning. In the second inning, Tampa capitalized on defensive miscues and strung together a series of hits, including RBI contributions from Reynolds, Fantone, Kiester, and Alexa Russo. The Spartans extended their lead to 11-0 with a two-run double by Russo in the third inning. Kate DeSimone (W, 5-0) threw three dominant innings, allowing just one hit while striking out five.

Top Performers (Game One)

Game Two Highlights

Tampa used a balanced attack to defeat Caldwell 7-2. Mariah Galhouse controlled the game in the circle, pitching a complete game while allowing no earned runs. After a slow start, the Spartans broke through in the second inning on a sacrifice fly by Mckenna Demartino. Galhouse helped her own cause with an RBI triple in the third. Tampa put the game out of reach in the fourth with a three-run frame, including another RBI triple from Demartino. Demartino’s third inning sacrifice fly gave Tampa an early lead. In the fourth, Galhouse tripled to drive in Fantone, making it 2-0. Tampa would put up three more runs, highlighted by Demartino’s second RBI triple and a single from Reynolds. An error in the fifth inning allowed Galhouse to score, extending the lead to 6-1. Galhouse (W, 9-0) was outstanding, allowing six hits but no earned runs in her complete-game effort.

Top Performers (Game Two)