2024 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies: Get To Know The Top 5 Contenders

The 2024 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies is shaping up to be one of the year’s most exciting events, as it brings together the best 2-year-old fillies to compete for a $2 million purse. Known for producing future champions, this Grade 1 race offers fans and bettors a glimpse into the next generation of stars.

With its history of crowning Eclipse Award winners, the Juvenile Fillies race is a key highlight of the Breeders’ Cup weekend. That said, we’ll take a closer look at the top five contenders for the 2024 edition, examining their performances and what makes them stand out as potential winners.

Scottish Lassie

Scottish Lassie has quickly established herself as a top contender for the 2024 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies, earning her spot in the race with a dominating win in the $400,000 Frizette Stakes (G1) at Aqueduct.

Trained by Jorge Abreu, McKinzie’s talented daughter left a lasting impression in her second career start, where she won by an impressive 9 lengths. Because of this, she secured a “Win and You’re In” berth for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies on November 1 at Del Mar.

After a solid debut at Saratoga, where she finished third, Scottish Lassie showed significant improvement in the Frizette. Her ability to stalk the pace and unleash a powerful finish makes her a strong contender for the Juvenile Fillies. Her rising form, coupled with her impressive win, has already garnered attention among horse racing fans and bettors alike.

As the race approaches, Scottish Lassie’s performance will influence the Breeders’ Cup odds, with many expecting her to be among the favorites. With her proven stamina and powerful closing ability, she is poised to majorly impact this year’s Juvenile Fillies.

Immersive

Immersive emerged as a top contender for the 2024 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies after winning the Spinaway Stakes (G1) at Saratoga on August 31. Trained by Brad Cox and ridden by Manny Franco, she began her career with a victory in a 6-furlong maiden race at Saratoga, where she showcased her ability to stalk and finish strong.

In the Spinaway, contested on a muddy track, she secured a stalking position before charging past front-runner Quietside to win by 1 ½ lengths. Her success continued with a 1 ¼-length victory in the Darley Alcibiades (G1) at Keeneland on October 4, securing her spot in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies.

As a Godolphin LLC homebred and daughter of Nyquist, Immersive follows a tradition of Breeders’ Cup success for the operation, which has produced 18 winners. Her impressive pedigree and unbeaten record make her a formidable competitor for the $2 million Juvenile Fillies at Del Mar on November 1.

Non Compliant

Non Compliant, trained by Hall-of-Famer Bob Baffert, has shown impressive form in her two career starts, including a $200,000 Oak Leaf Stakes (G2) win. This victory earned her a spot in the 2024 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies on November 1.

Ridden by Juan Hernandez, Non Compliant has demonstrated professionalism and skill, winning her debut at Del Mar and following up with a commanding performance in the Oak Leaf at Santa Anita.

In her debut, Non-Compliant overcame a stalking position and surged late to win by 1 ½ lengths. She then easily handled her first two-turn race, beating her stablemate Nooni by 2 ¼ lengths in the Oak Leaf.

Bred in Kentucky by Ashview Farm and Old Oak Farm, she is a daughter of Tiz the Law, the 2020 Belmont Stakes winner. She is owned by Georgia Antley Hunt, Jeff Giglio, and John Rogitz.

Tenma

Tenma, a dark bay filly trained by Bob Baffert, is making a strong case as one of the top contenders for the 2024 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies. Owned by Baoma Corp and bred by B Flay Thoroughbreds, Tenma has already showcased her talent in key races this year.

She made an impressive debut with a win in a maiden special weight at Del Mar in August 2024, followed by a victory in the Grade 1 Del Mar Debutante, where she dominated the field over 7 furlongs.

In her most recent performance, Tenma finished a solid third in the 2024 Oak Leaf Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita, running against top competitors like Non-Compliant and Nooni. This performance demonstrated her ability to handle longer distances, positioning her as a strong contender for the Breeders’ Cup.

With top jockey Kazushi Kimura guiding her and a pedigree featuring Nyquist and Tapit, Tenma is poised to significantly impact the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies.

Snowyte

Snowyte, a Kentucky-bred daughter of Good Magic and trained by Danny Gargan, has shown promise despite remaining a maiden after two starts. In her debut at Saratoga in September 2024, Snowyte finished second after setting the pace but was overtaken by fellow Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies contender Quickick.

Her second start came in the Frizette Stakes (G1) at Aqueduct, where she was the favorite. Under jockey Joel Rosario, Snowyte changed tactics, staying near the back before rallying late to finish second behind Scottish Lassie.

Snowyte, co-owned by Belmar Racing and Pine Racing, was purchased for $250,000 at the 2023 Keeneland September yearling sale. She is bred to excel at longer distances, sired by Good Magic, a Grade 1 winner, and Snowfall, a stakes-winning mare.

Conclusion

The 2024 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies is shaping to be an unforgettable race, showcasing rising stars like Scottish Lassie, Immersive, Non-Compliant, Tenma, and Snowyte. With these talented contenders, this year’s event promises intense competition, offering fans and bettors a glimpse of future champions. So, make sure you won’t miss this thrilling race!