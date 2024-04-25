ABC,ESPN and NFL Network has all the action of the NFL Draft 2024 from Detroit. Stream on ESPN+ or NFL+ starting at 8 p.m.

All the pre-draft conversation ends tonight as both ESPN and the NFL network are ready from Detroit to present round one of the 2024 NFL Draft. All three days of the NFL Draft will air on ABC and ESPN. Distinct telecasts will air on each network the first two nights – Thursday, April 25 and Friday, April 26.

ABC will simulcast ESPN’s coverage of Day 3 on Saturday, April 27. ESPN and The Walt Disney Company will present the 2024 NFL Draft across ESPN, ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and ESPN’s social media platforms, as the NFL takes their marquee offseason event to Detroit (April 25-27). On-site studio programming will surround the multiplatform presentation as ESPN further deepens its commitment to the annual NFL tentpole event.

ESPN’s long-standing NFL Draft tradition will reach 45 consecutive years in Detroit, dating back to 1980. Be sure to watch on the ABC app from your smartphone and tablet (iOS and Android), computer on ABC.com and connected devices (Roku, AppleTV and Amazon Fire TV). Access everything you need to know about the 2024 NFL Draft.

For the first two nights, Thursday, April 25 (8 p.m. EDT), and Friday, April 26 (7 p.m. EDT), ESPN and ABC will provide fans two broadcast options, a tradition dating back to the 2019 NFL Draft, and new this year a third option with “The Pat McAfee Show Draft Spectacular.”

ESPN’s presentation will focus on areas of need for each team, the draftee’s football resume – with highlights and analysis on his playing style, technique and physical attributes – and how he will fit in with the team that drafted him. ABC will provide player analysis with a deeper emphasis on storytelling, providing viewers insight into the draftee’s background and journey to the NFL. On day three of the Draft, Saturday, April 27 (12 p.m. EDT), ESPN’s presentation will be simulcast on ABC.

Nick Saban, legendary former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach, will make his ESPN debut as an analyst on “College GameDay” and the ABC broadcast after it was announced he would be joining ESPN in February 2024. Mel Kiper Jr., officially in his fourth decade as an NFL Draft staple, returns to the ESPN broadcast. The 2009 NFL draftee Pat McAfee and his crew will bring fans “The Pat McAfee Show Draft Spectacular,” a night 1 special telecast available on YouTube and TikTok and streaming on ESPN+ (Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT). Live from Detroit, the show will utilize a wide range of personalities and analysts to breakdown picks while also emphasizing the Draft experience from a fan perspective.

The 2024 NFL Draft will also be televised on NFL Network and streamed live via NFL digital properties. ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and ESPN digital shows will cover every round and pick as well. ESPN’s DraftCast, a live tool that includes analysis of each prospect and a scouting reporting, will be available on ESPN.com.