Baker Mayfield to get the start tonight as the Bucs kickoff the preseason against the Steelers.

By: Bucs Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback competition has been at the top of the news feeds since the beginning of training camp. While we still don’t have a clear picture of who the starter will be for the season opener, we now know who will start the first and second preseason game.

Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times,

“QB Baker Mayfield has been told he will start Friday’s preseason game against the Steelers. Todd Bowles said Tuesday they would alternate QBs to start the first two preseason games but has not announced the order. Now we know it will be Mayfield vs. Steelers and Kyle Trask at NY Jets.”

Pewter Report’s JC Allen was first on this report of Mayfield starting against the Steelers and Trask starting against the Jets.

“Pewter Report’s @JCAllenNFL is reporting per sources: #Bucs QB Baker Mayfield will start the first preseason game vs. the Steelers. Kyle Trask will then start the second game vs. the Jets. The two have been rotating first-team reps daily through the offseason & training camp.”

