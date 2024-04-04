Buccaneer fans here is everything you need to know about the NFL Draft Party 2024.

By: Keith Larson Bucs Report – Special to Sports Talk Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have announced they’re hosting a draft party at Raymond James Stadium. The party is open to all fans with a paid admission fee. Full details from the team’s website are below. Get your tickets now!

Via buccaneers.com,

“You’re Invited To The Official 2024 Buccaneers Draft Party, Presented By Miller Lite

Witness the future of your Buccaneers! Join The Krewe when we make our first pick of the NFL Draft during the official 2024 Buccaneers Draft Party, presented by Miller Lite.

Thursday, April 25, 2024

Raymond James Stadium

Parking lots open at 6:00 p.m.

Doors and Gates open for members at 6:30 p.m.

Doors and Gates open for non-members at 7:00 p.m.

Draft begins at 8:00 p.m.

Ticket Price

Members – $5

Non-Members – $15

Your Buccaneers Draft Party experience will include

Free parking

Full, live coverage of the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on the field

Pre-show featuring DJ Ekin, draft and free agency analysis and performance by the Buc Beat Line

Appearances by Tampa Bay Buccaneers Players and Legends

Giant tailgate-style games

Miller Lite Beer Garden

Molson Coors Beer Brands Sampling

Bucs Kids Zone

Locker Room Tours

Team Store will be open

And so much more!

Secure your tickets now.

Season Pass Members Can Enjoy Additional Benefits

$5 food and beverage credit

Discounted food and beverage

15% Krewe Member discount on gear and apparel

First opportunity to purchase upgraded experiences

Early entry into the event

Member only experience

Stadium Club Members will also receive a gift along with complimentary soda and popcorn

Members only parking

Secure your Season Pass Member tickets now.

Jr. Bucs Members Can Enjoy Additional Benefits

$5 food and beverage credit

Early entry into the event

Members only parking

Secure your Jr. Bucs Member tickets now.

You will be able to select up to a maximum 6 tickets.”

If you’ve never been to a draft party at Raymond James we highly recommend it. Great food, great fun, and more Bucs fans than you can shake a stick at.

