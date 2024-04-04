Buccaneer fans here is everything you need to know about the NFL Draft Party 2024.

By: Keith Larson Bucs Report – Special to Sports Talk Florida
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have announced they’re hosting a draft party at Raymond James Stadium. The party is open to all fans with a paid admission fee. Full details from the team’s website are below. Get your tickets now!
Via buccaneers.com,
“You’re Invited To The Official 2024 Buccaneers Draft Party, Presented By Miller Lite
Witness the future of your Buccaneers! Join The Krewe when we make our first pick of the NFL Draft during the official 2024 Buccaneers Draft Party, presented by Miller Lite.
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Raymond James Stadium
Parking lots open at 6:00 p.m.
Doors and Gates open for members at 6:30 p.m.
Doors and Gates open for non-members at 7:00 p.m.
Draft begins at 8:00 p.m.
Ticket Price
Members – $5
Non-Members – $15
Your Buccaneers Draft Party experience will include
Free parking
Full, live coverage of the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on the field
Pre-show featuring DJ Ekin, draft and free agency analysis and performance by the Buc Beat Line
Appearances by Tampa Bay Buccaneers Players and Legends
Giant tailgate-style games
Miller Lite Beer Garden
Molson Coors Beer Brands Sampling
Bucs Kids Zone
Locker Room Tours
Team Store will be open
And so much more!
Season Pass Members Can Enjoy Additional Benefits
$5 food and beverage credit
Discounted food and beverage
15% Krewe Member discount on gear and apparel
First opportunity to purchase upgraded experiences
Early entry into the event
Member only experience
Stadium Club Members will also receive a gift along with complimentary soda and popcorn
Members only parking
Secure your Season Pass Member tickets now.
Jr. Bucs Members Can Enjoy Additional Benefits
$5 food and beverage credit
Early entry into the event
Members only parking
Secure your Jr. Bucs Member tickets now.
You will be able to select up to a maximum 6 tickets.”
If you’ve never been to a draft party at Raymond James we highly recommend it. Great food, great fun, and more Bucs fans than you can shake a stick at.