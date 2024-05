Buccaneers 2024 Schedule Revealed With At Least 4 Primetime Telecasts.

The 2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule has dropped. With four prime time games on the docket it’s sure to be an exciting year for the Pewter Pirates.

Via buccaneers.com,

Preseason

Day Date Opponent Time Network Sat. Aug. 10 at Cincinnati 7:00 PM WTTA-TV Sat. Aug. 17 at Jacksonville 7:30 PM WFLA-TV Fri. Aug. 23 MIAMI 7:30 PM WFLA-TV

Regular Season

Day Date Opponent Time Network Sun. Sept. 8 WASHINGTON 4:25 PM FOX Sun. Sept. 15 at Detroit 1:00 PM FOX Sun. Sept. 22 DENVER 1:00 PM FOX Sun. Sept. 29 PHILADELPHIA 1:00 PM FOX Thurs. Oct. 3 at Atlanta 8:15 PM Prime Video Sun. Oct. 13 at New Orleans 1:00 PM FOX Mon. Oct. 21 BALTIMORE 8:15 PM ESPN Sun. Oct. 27 ATLANTA 1:00 PM FOX Mon. Nov. 4 at Kansas City 8:15 PM ESPN Sun. Nov. 10 SAN FRANCISCO 1:00 PM FOX — bye week — Sun. Nov. 24 at N.Y. Giants 1:00 PM CBS Sun. Dec. 1 at Carolina 4:05 PM FOX Sun. Dec. 8 LAS VEGAS 1:00 PM CBS Sun. Dec. 15 at L.A. Chargers 4:25 PM FOX Sun. Dec. 22 at Dallas 8:20 PM NBC Sun. Dec. 29 CAROLINA 1:00 PM CBS TBD Jan. 4/5 NEW ORLEANS

