IOC President Complains Australia Pulling Out Of Hosting The 2032 Olympics Is Fake News



Bach words sound pretty cheap.

Is there trouble in the Olympics’ Australian paradise? Thomas Bach, the President of the International Olympic Committee, is confident that Australia will host the 2032 Summer Olympics. The problem? Prime Minister Steven Miles has dropped plans to redevelop the Gabba stadium in Brisbane. Miles wants to renovate an existing rugby stadium near downtown Brisbane which would host the opening and closing ceremonies. In January, Miles ordered a review of the Olympic stadium plan after the costs of developing the Gabba stadium tripled. Bach used the term “fake news” when discussing the possibility of Brisbane and Australia pulling out of hosting the 2032 Summer Olympics. Nobody connected to the Brisbane Olympic committee has said that the government is ready to pull the plug on the event.

Ian Chesterman, the President of the Australian Olympic Committee, was not pleased with the renovation plan. Chesterman said in a statement that there are more creative solutions than rebuilding the rugby stadium. 9News in Australia reported that Queensland’s cabinet discussed the cost of backing out as the host ﻿of the 2032 Olympic Games. The Miles government denied that it was ready to get out of hosting the Games. Australia backed out of hosting a major sports event. In 2023, Victoria officials decided not to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games which is one of the world’s biggest sports competitions. The Commonwealth is a group of 54 nations that were once a part of the British Empire. The problem with the 2026 Commonwealth Games? Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the event was too expensive. Mega events such as the Olympics and the FIFA’s World Cup in soccer are touted as leaving a legacy but more often than not, there is no tangible legacy from the mega events except for debt that the public has to assume.

Brisbane will host the 2032 Summer Olympics

