Buccaneers Eye Receiver Mike Evans Week 12 Return

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans aims to return after the Week 11 bye, according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine, aligning with initial expectations. Evans, 32, has missed three consecutive games due to a hamstring injury, which worsened during the Week 7 matchup against Baltimore. That game also saw Chris Godwin suffer a season-ending injury.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles on Evans’ potential return,

“I’ll have to see where he is next week. He’s getting better and better. With the week off, hopefully he’ll be able to do something next week.”

The Buccaneers, 4-2 before facing Baltimore, now find themselves in a four-game slump. However, their playoff prospects remain viable, particularly with a win over San Francisco on Sunday. Mike Evans’ return from a hamstring injury would significantly bolster those chances.

Evans re-signed with Tampa Bay in March on a two-year, $41M deal. Before his injury, he had 26 receptions for 335 yards and six touchdowns through six-plus games. Tight end Cade Otton has filled the void, but quarterback Baker Mayfield still seeks chemistry with rookie Jalen McMillan and offseason addition Sterling Shepard.

Tampa Bay opted against injured reserve for Evans, anticipating his swift return. Despite his challenging quest for an 11th consecutive 1,000-yard season, Evans’ comeback will boost the Buccaneers’ offense.

