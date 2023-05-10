Buccaneers Look To Hold Joint Practices With Jets

By: Bucs Report – Special to Sports Talk Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers mave have their 2023 preseason joint practice partner selected. In a joebucsfan.com report verified by Fox Sports’ Greg Auman, the Bucs are waiting for word from the league about joint practices with the New York Jets.

The Buccaneers have recently held joint practices with the Miami Dolphins. The joint practices and subsequent preseason game would be the first time the Pewter Pirates faced the Jets since Antonio Brown’s meltdown game. It will also be the first time former Buccaneer Jordan Whitehead lines up across from his former team.