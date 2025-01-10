Buccaneers Mayfield: Run Game Is The Difference Between 2023 And 2024

By – Bucs Report — Special to Sports Talk Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a notable 2023 season, clinching the NFC South title for the third consecutive year. They started strong in the playoffs, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in their opener with a convincing 32-9 victory. However, their postseason run came to an end with a 31-23 loss to the Detroit Lions.

With their recent victory over the New Orleans Saints, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secured another division title. As they prepare for their playoff opener, they’ll face a familiar challenge in the form of an NFC East opponent, the Washington Commanders.

Although a win would mean avoiding a rematch with the Detroit Lions, the Buccaneers can’t help but wonder if their postseason journey will unfold differently this time around. As they head into Sunday’s matchup, the question lingers: will this year’s playoff run yield a more desirable outcome?

Quarterback Baker Mayfield shared which part of the offense he thinks can carry the team on a longer run this time around.

“The biggest difference is the run game,” Mayfield said, via the team’s website. “When we’ve needed to run the ball to win games, we’ve been able to do that. That’s a physical mentality and everybody being on the same page with that and understanding that when you get to a certain mode late in the game when you’re having to run the clock out, we’re able to do that. To me, that’s the biggest difference. Skill player-wise in the pass game, yeah, we’re connecting quite a bit but the biggest difference is the run game.”

The Buccaneers have shown significant improvement in their rushing game this season. After ranking last in the league in rushing yards in 2023, with a dismal 3.4 yards per carry, they’ve made notable strides.

The addition of rookie running back Bucky Irving has been a key factor in this turnaround. The Buccaneers now boast the third-best yards per carry average in the league.

Their improved ground game has yielded promising results, with the team outrushing their opponents in eight consecutive games and posting a 6-2 record during that span. Establishing a strong running game against the Washington Commanders would be a positive indicator of the Buccaneers’ potential for a deep postseason run.

