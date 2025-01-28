Buccaneers on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator to replace Liam Coen.

By: Bucs Report – Special to Sports Talk Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expediting their search for Liam Coen’s successor, with three potential candidates now linked to the team’s vacant offensive coordinator position.

The Buccaneers have taken steps to fill their offensive coordinator vacancy, conducting virtual interviews with two candidates:

– Marcus Brady, Chargers’ passing game coordinator, on Saturday.

– Grant Udinsky, Vikings’ assistant quarterbacks coach, also on Saturday.

Additionally, the Buccaneers have submitted an interview request to Nate Scheelhaase, Rams’ offensive assistant.

Before launching his NFL coaching career in 2018, Marcus Brady amassed extensive experience in the Canadian Football League (CFL). He held offensive coordinator positions with the Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts, achieving notable success with three Grey Cup championships.

Brady then transitioned to the NFL, spending three seasons (2018-2020) as the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterbacks coach. His expertise earned him a promotion to offensive coordinator, a role he filled in 2021 and 2022.

Marcus Brady, 45, brings a wealth of experience to the table. Prior to his current role as passing game coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers, Brady served as a senior offensive assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023.

This offseason, the Chargers underwent significant coaching changes with the arrival of Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman. One notable outcome was the improved performance of quarterback Justin Herbert, who achieved a league-best interception rate of 0.6%. Brady’s contributions to this success earned him recognition, including an interview with the New England Patriots for their offensive coordinator position earlier this month.

Grant Udinski launched his college coaching career in 2019 and later transitioned to the NFL, following Matt Rhule from Baylor to the Carolina Panthers. After a two-year stint with the Panthers, Udinski joined the Minnesota Vikings in 2022 as part of Kevin O’Connell’s inaugural staff.

Over the past two seasons, the 28-year-old Udinski has served as an assistant quarterbacks coach, and in 2024, he assumed the additional title of assistant offensive coordinator, expanding his responsibilities within the Vikings’ coaching hierarchy.

Grant Udinski was previously considered for the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator position, engaging in discussions before the team ultimately opted to reunite with Josh McDaniels. Additionally, Udinski remains a finalist for the Seattle Seahawks’ vacant offensive coordinator role, having completed a second interview last week.

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers consider Udinski for their own offensive coordinator position, they may face competition from the Seahawks, depending on how each team assesses his candidacy during this hiring cycle. Notably, unlike Marcus Brady, Udinski lacks prior experience as a coordinator.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appeared to have secured Liam Coen’s services for 2025 and beyond, having agreed to a new deal earlier in the week. However, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ sudden dismissal of general manager Trent Baalke altered the landscape. Coen subsequently met with the Jaguars for a second time and was ultimately hired as their new head coach.

As a result, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles finds himself in need of another new offensive coordinator this offseason. The outcome of this latest search will be intriguing to watch, as Bowles seeks to fill the void left by Coen’s departure.

