Rant Sports friends from 365 Sports David Smoak, Paul Catalina, and Craig Smoak fill us in on the race to the title.

Determining which two teams will make the trip to Arlington, Texas, for the Big 12 Championship is quite complex. Heading into the final week of the season, four teams are tied for the conference lead. Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, and Iowa State are all holding 6-2 records.

There are 250 different combinations for who will play in the title game

It’s fortunate that we don’t need to consider all the possible outcomes of this conference title game. Instead, let’s focus on the simplest route to the championship game.

If two of the top four teams win and the other two lose, then the winners will advance to Arlington.

If one of the top four teams loses while the other three win, say Arizona, Colorado, and Iowa State secure victories and BYU is the one that loses, the situation becomes more complex. All four teams are set to face opponents they are expected to defeat. But it will certainly make for intriguing viewing for fans. Starting on Friday at noon ET, Colorado will take on Oklahoma State, while the rest enjoy leftover turkey and watch the game unfold.

Big Saturday for the three other contenders

So here we go with the other options based on one losing:

If Texas Tech defeats West Virginia AND Baylor beats Kansas and Cincinnati beats TCU, then it will be Colorado versus Iowa State. If Texas Tech defeats West Virginia BUT either Kansas beats Baylor or TCU beats Cincinnati, then it will be Colorado versus Arizona State. If West Virginia defeats Texas Tech, then it will be Arizona State versus Iowa State.



Commissioner Yormark argues his case

“Based on where we sit today, I see no rationale for the Big 12’s champion not getting a first-round bye,” Yormark told Yahoo Sports. “The winner of our championship should receive a bye. I have a lot of trust in the selection committee and I’m sure they’ll see it that way. Just look at the data. The data doesn’t lie. From a strength-of-schedule standpoint, all four of our schools at the top of the standings are ranked ahead of Boise State.”

Boise State will be in the CFP Playoffs even if they don’t get a bye

The Broncos’ sole defeat this season came with a 37-34 loss to top-ranked Oregon. They conclude the regular season this Friday at noon on FOX, facing Oregon State. Boise State has secured a place in the Mountain West Championship game, likely against UNLV. The Broncos defeated UNLV 29-24 in Las Vegas on October 29th.

As of the latest CFP Playoff ranking the Broncos are in the 11th spot. One behind Indiana and just ahead of Clemson. Barring losing their final regular season game and the Mountain West title game, they should be in the playoffs.

If you are a Big 12 fan hang on it is going to be a fun weekend

It’s rare for a conference to have nearly every game matter on the final weekend of the season. But that’s exactly what’s happening in the Big 12. This season has undoubtedly been one of parity, but that shouldn’t be confused with a lack of quality football. On the contrary, it’s been an enjoyable season that deserves to culminate in a fourth bye for the team that emerges victorious this weekend and wins the championship game.

Be sure to check out David Smoak, Paul Catalina, and Craig Smoak Monday through Friday’s 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. CT at their YouTube show by clicking here.