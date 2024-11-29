Florida vs Florida State could be a key to the recruiting class of 2025.

Florida coach Billy Napier seeks his first win against Florida State. Napier is 2-10 against the Gators’ five rivals, including consecutive losses to the Seminoles. Florida, which is bowl eligible after back-to-back victories against ranked opponents (LSU and Ole Miss), can close the regular season on a three-game winning streak and gain more traction before national signing day. The Seminoles are trying to somewhat salvage their worst season since finishing 1-10 in 1974.

Key matchup

Florida RBs Montrell Johnson, Jaden Baugh and Ja’Kobi Jackson vs. FSU’s rushing defense, which ranks last in the Atlantic Coast Conference and 106th nationally. The Seminoles are giving up 180 yards a game on the ground. The Gators, meanwhile, have topped 200 yards just once this season.

Players to watch

Florida: DL Caleb Banks and Tyreak Sapp dominated the last two games, combining for 10 1/2 tackles for loss against the Tigers and the Rebels. Banks controlled the middle of the line and totaled 4 1/2 TFLs while Sapp applied constant pressure from the edge and notched six.

Florida State: Luke Kromenhoek is the Seminoles’ third true freshman to start at quarterback against Florida in the last 40 years. James Blackman is the most recent one, helping Florida State beat the Gators in 2017. Kromenhoek completed 13 of 20 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 31 rushing yards, in his first college start last week against Charleston Southern.

Facts & figures

Lawrance Toafili has 413 yards rushing this season and 1,852 for his career. The senior is 19th on Florida State’s all-time rushing list. … Seminoles PK Ryan Fitzgerald and P Alex Mastromanno are finalists for the Lou Groza and Ray Guy awards, respectively. Fitzgerald has made all 12 of his field-goal attempts, and Mastromanno leads the nation at 49.1 yards a punt. … Florida is 4-1 with freshman DJ Lagway starting. Lagway will be Florida’s fifth true freshman QB to start against FSU. Lagway leads all FBC QBs with a 97.3 passer rating on throws traveling 20 or more yards. … The Gators have scored in 459 consecutive games dating to 1988, an NCAA record.

