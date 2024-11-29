Cincinnati, Cleveland And Denver In The Running For An NWSL Expansion Franchise

The league wants the new team to start in 2026.

The National Women’s Soccer League ownership group has decided that the next expansion team will come from one of three markets, Cincinnati, Cleveland or Denver with the target of starting that team in the 2026 season. If star power means anything, Cincinnati would be a favorite in the expansion sweepstakes as Caitlin Clark is part of that city’s bidding group for an NWSL franchise. The Cincinnati bidding group owns a Major League Soccer franchise and has a state-of-the-art stadium available for a women’s league franchise. Cleveland and Denver bidders need to build a state-of-the stadium if the league gives either market a franchise. The Cleveland NWSL bidders have already purchased some downtown land with the intention of breaking ground on a stadium. The NWSL could be charging as much as $100 million for the franchise. NWSL franchises have increased in value recently. The Boston NWSL ownership recently paid around $53 million for an expansion franchise.

The NWSL has 14 active teams and has a Boston team which will begin play in 2026. It has been a long road for professional women’s soccer leagues in the United States. The thought in 1999, after the United States Women’s National Team won the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup, that it was time to launch a league. It appeared women’s soccer found the right combination of financial support with the establishment of the Women’s United Soccer Association in 2001. The WUSA had the 1999 players and solid backing from the cable TV industry, including ESPN, Turner Sports, and PAX Net. The WUSA could not attract an audience to fill the stands or watch games on TV. It folded in 2003. Women’s Professional Soccer started in 2009 and folded in 2012. The NWSL started play in 2013 and has struggled during its existence.

