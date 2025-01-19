Can the Rams ground the Eagles?

Los Angeles Rams (11-7) at Philadelphia (15-3)

Line: Eagles minus 6

Jalen Hurts shook off the rust after a three-week layoff and the Eagles relied on a stout defense to beat the Packers 22-10 last week.

The Rams used a dominant defensive effort to eliminate the Vikings, sacking Sam Darnold nine times in a 27-9 victory. Getting to Hurts won’t be that easy behind an offensive line that features five guys who received All-Pro votes.

Plus, the Eagles are going to run the ball often with Barkley, who set a franchise record with 255 yards rushing in a 37-20 win in Los Angeles on Nov. 24.

Rams coach Sean McVay vs. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio should be a classic head-to-head matchup. Matthew Stafford had success throwing against Philly’s No. 1 defense in the previous meeting. He connected with Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp 17 times for 177 of his 243 yards passing.

The Rams have to travel cross-country and have one less day of rest following a Monday night win. But McVay is 16-7 against the spread on short rest, going 7-1 ATS in his past eight games. With Stafford at quarterback, McVay is 8-2 ATS on short rest.

Still, playing in Philadelphia in January is different and the Eagles are 6-0 straight up at home in the divisional round, covering the spread in five of those games.

BEST BET: EAGLES: 29-17