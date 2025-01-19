Can the Rams ground the Eagles?

By
Sports Talk Florida
-
0
91
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) celebrates after his touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )

Los Angeles Rams (11-7) at Philadelphia (15-3)

Line: Eagles minus 6

Jalen Hurts shook off the rust after a three-week layoff and the Eagles relied on a stout defense to beat the Packers 22-10 last week.

The Rams used a dominant defensive effort to eliminate the Vikings, sacking Sam Darnold nine times in a 27-9 victory. Getting to Hurts won’t be that easy behind an offensive line that features five guys who received All-Pro votes.

Plus, the Eagles are going to run the ball often with Barkley, who set a franchise record with 255 yards rushing in a 37-20 win in Los Angeles on Nov. 24.

Rams coach Sean McVay vs. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio should be a classic head-to-head matchup. Matthew Stafford had success throwing against Philly’s No. 1 defense in the previous meeting. He connected with Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp 17 times for 177 of his 243 yards passing.

The Rams have to travel cross-country and have one less day of rest following a Monday night win. But McVay is 16-7 against the spread on short rest, going 7-1 ATS in his past eight games. With Stafford at quarterback, McVay is 8-2 ATS on short rest.

Still, playing in Philadelphia in January is different and the Eagles are 6-0 straight up at home in the divisional round, covering the spread in five of those games.

BEST BET: EAGLES: 29-17

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR