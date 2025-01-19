MVP Showdown – Ravens Jackson vs the Bills Allen in a battle to prove who is the best.

Baltimore (13-5) at Buffalo (13-4)

Line: Ravens minus 1

Jackson vs. Allen gets all the hype but this isn’t going to decide the NFL MVP. Votes were cast before the playoffs started. Jackson, who earned All-Pro honors, led Baltimore to a 28-14 win against Pittsburgh last week while Allen and the Bills routed Denver 31-7.

The Ravens put a 35-10 beatdown on the Bills at home in Week 4. They’re road favorites, a sign of disrespect for Buffalo. The Bills haven’t been home underdogs in the playoffs since 1967 against the Chiefs.

Buffalo’s defense has a tough task trying to slow down Jackson and Derrick Henry. Greg Rousseau, Von Miller and Ed Oliver need to pressure Jackson and somehow keep him contained.

Baltimore has to do the same against an offense led by Allen and James Cook. Ravens rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins on Bills rookie receiver Keon Coleman should be a fun matchup.

The Bills have been trying to get back to the AFC title game after three straight losses in this round.