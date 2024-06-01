CBS and Paramount+ has the UEFA Championship Final will have all day coverage starting at 11 AM

Originating from historic Wembley Stadium in London, CBS Sports will present 7.5 hours of all-encompassing multiplatform live coverage of the UEFA Champions League Final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid on Saturday, June 1, across the CBS Television Network, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network. The match will begin at 3:00 PM, ET, airing on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+.

CBS Sports’ fifth time presenting the UEFA Champions League Final includes two hours of pre-match coverage from London beginning at 1:00 PM, ET, on CBS Sports Golazo Network and Paramount+. Coverage continues on CBS and Paramount+ at 1:30 PM, ET. CBS Sports’ live pre-match, halftime and post-match show, UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TODAY, will be on-site and hosted by Kate Abdo alongside analysts Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards. Peter Schmeichel, Guillem Balagué, Anita Jones, Nico Cantor and Geoff Shreeves will provide reports live from London. CBS Sports Network and Paramount+ will present an hour of post-match coverage following the match at 5:30 PM, ET.

Clive Tyldesley will conduct play-by-play for the UEFA Champions League Final, joined by analyst Rob Green on-site in London. Christina Unkel will contribute to coverage as CBS Sports’ rules analyst.

CBS Sports will also dedicate additional shoulder programming surrounding the UEFA Champions League Final, including:

· Nickelodeon’s iconic explorer Dora, Philadelphia 76ers star center and noted Real Madrid supporter Joel Embiid, and Italian footballing legend Alessandro Del Piero will all make special appearances on the UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TODAY pre-match show alongside Abdo, Henry, Carragher and Richards.

· A new, soccer-themed episode of CBS Sports’ all-women studio show WE NEED TO TALK will air on Saturday at 12:30 PM, ET on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+. Tina Cervasio hosts, alongside panelists Susannah Fuller, Jenny Chiu and Sarah Kustok. In addition to guests from the world of soccer, WE NEED TO TALK will highlight the impact of youth soccer in the U.S. and the opportunities it creates for women.

· CBS Sports Golazo Network will preview the Final all week across its live studio programming, including MORNING FOOTY, BOX 2 BOX and SCORELINE. Additional CBS Sports’ editorial coverage throughout the week will be featured on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app, the Golazo Starting XI newsletter and across @CBSSportsGolazo social accounts.

Pete Radovich, CBS Sports’ VP of Production and Senior Creative Director, is Coordinating Producer for CBS Sports’ soccer coverage. David Berson is President and CEO of CBS Sports. Harold Bryant is Executive Producer and Executive Vice President of Production for CBS Sports.

UEFA Champions League Final Coverage (All Times Eastern):

Saturday, June 1 Morning Footy – UCL Final Special 11:00 AM CBS Sports Golazo Network We Need To Talk 12:30 PM CBS & Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match Show 1:00 PM CBS Sports Golazo Network & Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match Show 1:30 PM CBS & Paramount+ Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid 3:00 PM CBS & Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match Show 5:30 PM CBS Sports Network & Paramount+ The Champions Club 6:30 PM CBS Sports Golazo Network

