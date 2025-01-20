CFP Championship Game Tonight: Ohio State vs Notre Dame

RANT SPORTS – The Battle of Two of College Football Blue Bloods

On January 20th, the Ohio State Buckeyes are 8-point favorites over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Ohio State is the clear favorite here, but the line has dropped slightly from the opener of 9.5. There have been no upsets during this playoff season so far. Can Notre Dame change all that and shock the world? Let’s take a closer look at this matchup.

Notre Dame undoubtedly leans on its defense. Texas had one of the top defenses in the country, and make no mistake, Notre Dame is in that class. The Irish smothered their first two opponents, Indiana and Georgia, then stepped up and handled Penn State. Although the Nittany Lions found some success late, this Notre Dame defense has been as good as any in the country this year. However, in today’s college football, even the best defenses can be beaten by precise execution.

The Luck of the Irish?

The Irish are a significant underdog due to their inconsistent offense. They make just enough plays and capitalize on timely turnovers to score points. This Notre Dame team thrives on turnovers, as evidenced by their impressive +17 turnover ratio. The Irish have forced a turnover in every game this year, and make no mistake — they must win the turnover battle to stay competitive in this game. Special teams will also be a critical area where Notre Dame must excel. They separated themselves from Georgia with a second-half kickoff return, and despite the season-long stats, they boast an excellent field goal kicker in Mitch Jeter.

To have a chance, Notre Dame needs to grind out drives and keep the ball away from the Buckeye offense. That task has become much more difficult with standout left tackle Anthonie Knapp ruled out due to a high ankle sprain. Right guard Rocco Spindler is also dealing with an ankle injury but is expected to play. A team that relies heavily on the run with an offensive line that’s not at full strength could face significant challenges in this game.

The Buckeyes are on a Mission

Ohio State has been the No. 1 power-rated team all year despite its two losses. As the playoffs have progressed, it has become clear that the Buckeyes are the team to beat. Ohio State has made multiple goal-line stands this season to secure victories when the team wasn’t at its best. The most notable regular-season stand was at Penn State in the final six minutes of the game. Shutting down Texas at the end of the semifinal further highlighted why the Buckeye defense, often overshadowed by their offense, is a force to be reckoned with.

Ohio State has allowed more than 17 points just once this year, and that was against Oregon in Eugene, where the Ducks scored 31. Yes, Oregon also put up 21 points on Ohio State backups earlier in the playoffs when the game was already decided, but the Buckeye defense remains formidable.

RANT MUST READS

Mahomes Welcomes Third Child, Daughter Golden Raye, Amidst Chiefs’ Playoff Push – RantSports

MLS sees influx of foreign players ahead of 2026 World Cup – RantSports

Has clock run out on Mike Tomlin era with Steelers? – RantSports

The offense has only been slowed down by itself. Nebraska held them to 21 points in a tough spot, sandwiched between games against Oregon and Penn State. Against Penn State, Ohio State scored just 20 points, but it was the offense’s most impressive moment of the season. After a goal-line stand, they ran off six minutes to end the game, showcasing their dominance in clutch situations. The loss to Michigan was due to uncharacteristic mistakes, reinforcing the need for expanded playoffs to ensure the best teams compete.

Ohio State leans on the pass, averaging 265 yards per game, but they also average a healthy 163 rushing yards on five yards per carry with a mobile quarterback. The Buckeyes are an 8-point favorite for a reason.

Conclusion

When you add it all up, it’s difficult to see how Notre Dame will put up enough points to stay with Ohio State. No matter how good a college football defense is, elite offensive execution can overcome it. Ohio State has clear advantages, even if both teams are fully healthy. Notre Dame’s injuries on the offensive line, especially at left tackle, are significant. Anthonie Knapp’s absence and Rocco Spindler’s limited mobility will be challenging for the Irish to overcome against this talented Buckeye defense.

For the Irish to compete for 60 minutes, they’ll need excellent special teams play, a stolen possession or two, and at least a +2 turnover margin. However, this seems unlikely. While the game might be a slugfest early, as time goes on, expect Ohio State to pull away and claim the National Championship.

PREDICTION: OHIO STATE 27, NOTRE DAME 13