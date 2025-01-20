NBA Power Rankings: The Top 10 Teams at the Halfway Point

RANT SPORTS – There is a lot of basketball left to be played in the 2024-25 NBA season.

While some teams have positioned themselves well to secure a postseason spot, others have dug themselves into a deep hole.

Like every NBA season, there are a few pleasant surprises and major disappointments at this juncture of the year when the temperatures dip in mid-winter and players begin sporting beanie hats instead of baseball caps to the arenas.

Here are Rant Sports’ Top 10 NBA teams at the halfway point of the season.

10). Orlando Magic (23-20)

The Magic are one of the feel-good stories of the season. Head coach Jamahl Mosley has to be one of the leading candidates for NBA Coach of the Year after losing Pablo Banchero five games into the season as well as persevering through injuries to key guys like Franz and Moritz Wagner. Banchero returned Jan. 10 after missing 34 games. Now, it is just a matter of the star forward regaining his groove, and his teammates playing at the level they did without him.

9). Indiana Pacers (23-19)

After reaching the East finals last season, the Pacers had high hopes this year. After a slow start, they are starting to get it going, winning 8 out of their last 10. We’ll see if a recent hamstring injury costs two-time All-Star Tyrese Haliburton to miss any time. Regardless, coaching matters, and Indy is in great hands with Rick Carlisle, who will call on Paschal Siakam (20.1 points, 7.3 rebounds) and Myles Turner (15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds) to step up.

8). Memphis Grizzlies (27-15)

The Ja Morant show is must-watch entertainment. After playing only nine games last season, the star point guard has stayed out of trouble off the court this year, which makes the Grizz that much scarier. Jaren Jackson Jr. (22.7 points, 6.4 rebounds) and Desmond Bane (17.2 points, 4.9 assists) are both having exceptional seasons. Plus, big man Zach Edey (7.4 rebounds) has provided a nice presence in the paint during his rookie season.

7). Milwaukee Bucks (23-17)

The mindset in Milwaukee is: Let us just get to the postseason healthy. With Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo on your side, who would blame them? The Bucks showed what they can do during the in-season tournament, capturing the 2024 NBA Cup after routing Oklahoma City, 97-81, in the championship game. They nailed 17 3s during the blowout win in Vegas. Now, it is just a matter of … getting to the postseason healthy.

6). Houston Rockets (27-13)

Head coach Ime Udoka and the Rockets are ahead of schedule. After finishing 41-41 and missing the postseason last year, Udoka and his young bunch were not supposed to be this good this quickly. They are, however. Jalen Green (21.5 points), Alperen Sengun (19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists) and Amen Thompson (13 points, 8 rebounds) have arrived earlier than expected, and their top 5 defense in efficiency can lock teams down.

5). New York Knicks (27-16)

Gritty. In one word, that is how to describe these Knicks. But what else would you expect from a Tom Thibodeau-led team? Despite rough patches this season, New York is still third in the East. Jalen Brunson (26 points, 7.5 assists) is the main attraction, but he has ample help. New additions Karl-Anthony Towns (25.4 points, 13.9 rebounds) and Mikal Bridges (18 points) have been good fits, while Josh Hart continues to do all the dirty work.

4). Denver Nuggets (25-16)

Like their star player, Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets are silently going about their business. Jokic, who already has won three MVPs, is averaging a quiet 30.6 points, 13.2 rebounds and 9.9. assists a night. After struggling early, Jamal Murray has rediscovered his magic. On Tuesday night, he dropped 45 on the Mavs. It is not just about slowing down The Joker and Murray, though. At 36, Russell Westbrook seems reborn during his first season in Denver.

3). Boston Celtics (29-12)

The defending NBA champion Celtics are running it back with virtually the same team that won the chip last season. Why wouldn’t they with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, etc.? Like the Bucks, it is just a matter of them staying healthy for the playoffs. Kristaps Porzingis has already missed 23 games. Things do not look as crisp on both ends of the floor at times. But when the bright lights come on, Boston will be ready.

2). Cleveland Cavaliers (34-6)

After starting the season winning their first 15 games, everyone was waiting for the Cavs to come back down to earth. It did not happen. Instead, Cleveland rattled off another long win streak, this time 12 games. Kenny Atkinson can coach, and his guys have quickly bought into his system. Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland might be the best backcourt in the league, and Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen present big problems down in the paint.

1). Oklahoma City Thunder (34-7)

After falling to Cleveland, 129-122, on Jan. 9, the Thunder exacted revenge Thursday night by clobbering the Cavs, 134-114, in a battle between the teams with the best records. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been spectacular and has to be considered the lead candidate for league MVP. Jalen Williams is special, too, and deserves an All-Star nod. The scary part? They are doing it all without versatile big man Chet Holmgren, who has been out since early November.

5 more on our radar

Los Angeles Clippers (23-17), Minnesota Timberwolves (22-19), Los Angeles Lakers (22-17), Sacramento Kings (21-20), and Atlanta Hawks (21-19).

Records as of Jan. 17, stats courtesy of nba.com