Australian Open 2025: Novak Djokovic feels good and ready to roll to another title.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic got the mea culpas he wanted from the Australian Open’s local broadcaster and its employee who insulted him on the air and so, according to tournament organizers, the 24-time Grand Slam champion is ready to concentrate on his quarterfinal showdown with Carlos Alcaraz.

“Novak acknowledges the apology has been given in public as requested,” read a statement issued Monday by Tennis Australia, “and is now moving on and focusing on his next match.”

That, perhaps, will draw a curtain on the bizarre off-court distraction as Djokovic pursues what would be an 11th championship at Melbourne Park and a record 25th major trophy overall.

After winning at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday evening to set up the contest against No. 3 Alcaraz, Djokovic declined to do the customary post-match on court TV interview, but didn’t immediately say why, eliciting some jeering from spectators. Only later that night, at his news conference, did Djokovic explain that he was taking a stand to protest comments made by Tony Jones on Channel 9 on Friday.

Djokovic, a 37-year-old from Serbia, did not name Jones, but said a “famous sports journalist who works for official broadcaster Channel 9 … made a mockery of Serbian fans and also made insulting and offensive comments toward me.”

Jones called Djokovic overrated and a has-been and made what seemed to be a reference to when the player was deported from Australia in 2022 because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Djokovic added that he would continue to avoid speaking to the network without an apology from it and Jones.

Those finally arrived on Monday.

Nine Network said in a statement it apologized “for any offense caused from comments made” while live on air.

“No harm was intended towards Novak or his fans,” the statement continued. “We look forward to further showcasing his Australian Open campaign at Melbourne Park.”

Advertisement

https://951eb56489e3a7ab7c7a02e9205f4c1e.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-40/html/container.html

During an appearance on a TV show Monday, Jones said he intended his words as “banter” and apologized to Djokovic “if he felt that I disrespected him.”

“I considered it to be humor, which is consistent with most things I do,” Jones said. “Having said that, I was made aware … that the Djokovic camp was not happy at all with those comments. I immediately contacted the Djokovic camp and issued an apology to them. And as I stand here now, I stand by that apology to Novak.”

Jones also offered words to Serbians.

“I do feel as though I’ve let down the Serbian fans,” he said. “I’m not just saying this to try and wriggle out of trouble or anything. I genuinely feel for those fans.”

Serbia’s ambassador to Australia, Rade Stefanovic, even got involved Monday, telling the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper that Jones’ comments were “clearly unprofessional,” including a “most concerning” reference to what happened three years ago when Djokovic was kicked out of the country ahead of the tournament amid the pandemic.

Before Jones and his employer offered their apologies, Djokovic posted a message on social media reiterating why he declined to speak. That drew a reply from billionaire X owner Elon Musk, who said, “It’s way better just to talk to the public directly than go through the negativity filter of legacy media.”

Djokovic replied to Musk’s tweet with “Indeed” and a raised-hands emoji.

___

AP Sports Writer John Pye in Brisbane, Australia, contributed.