College Football Friday Night: Duke looks for 6-1 start and first-ever win against Florida State in Tallahassee.

Florida State (1-5, 1-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) at Duke (5-1, 1-1), Friday at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Duke by 3.

Series record: FSU leads 22-0.What’s at stake?

Duke is coming out of an open date following its first loss of the Manny Diaz era and is a win away from bowl eligibility by mid-October. The Blue Devils are also chasing their first-ever win against the Seminoles, the reigning ACC champion who opened the year as title favorite but came close to entering this game winless. FSU is also coming out of an open week.

Key matchup

FSU’s run defense against Duke’s ground game. The Seminoles rank last in the 17-team ACC and 109th in the Bowl Subdivision ranks against the run by allowing 182.3 yards per game, as well as 4.41 yards per attempt. Duke is 15th in rushing offense (112.8) but has gotten some big production from graduate transfer Star Thomas, who has three 100-yard outings that include 166 yards in the comeback win against rival North Carolina.Players to watch

FSU: DB Shyheim Brown. He blocked a 38-yard field goal against California and a 27-yarder against SMU, putting him as one of five players in FBS with two blocked kicks this season. He also blocked the potential tying PAT to end FSU’s win against LSU in 2022.

Duke: WR Jordan Moore. He has 30 grabs for 443 yards and three touchdowns as the Blue Devils’ top threat for Maalik Murphy.Facts & figures

This is the first meeting between the teams in Durham since FSU’s 17-10 win in 2017. That is the only game decided by a single-digit margin in the history of the series. … FSU won last year’s meeting 38-20 at home. … FSU’s lone win came against California (14-9) on Sept. 21. … The Seminoles have scored 20 points just once all year, coming in the season-opening 24-21 loss to Georgia Tech in Ireland. … FSU coach Mike Norvell is 9-3 coming out of an open week in his head-coaching career. … Duke is 11-1 in its last 12 home games, with the only loss coming against Notre Dame. … This is the first time Duke has opened 5-1 in consecutive seasons since 2014-15. The last time before that was 1952-53.

