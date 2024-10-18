The smart move would be the Rays staying in the Bay Area and to play in Dunedin.

It is understood that the Tampa Bay Rays need a venue for the 2024 season until a new roof can be installed following the damage caused by Hurricane Milton. While there are discussions about various sites across Florida and even suggestions of relocating the team to North Carolina or Nebraska, the most logical option appears to be T.D. Park in Dunedin, the winter home of the Toronto Blue Jays.

It is crucial for both the Rays and Pinellas County that the team remains in the area, even temporarily while Tropicana Field is under repair. Just a few months ago, the ink dried on a brand new stadium deal, culminating a 17-year search for a new home. This multi-billion dollar project is now a reality. In 2028, a new ballpark will open as part of the Historic Gas Plant District development, a project that has received the green light from the St. Petersburg City Council and Pinellas County Commission.

Officials in Pinellas County are well aware that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dunedin Stadium became the temporary home for the Blue Jays, hosting 22 games in April and May. Later, the team relocated to their Triple-A affiliate park in Buffalo to be closer to their fan base. This arrangement necessitated approvals from Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association, which were obtained at that time.

The Dunedin location could significantly benefit local businesses in the county and generate revenue, regardless of whether the Rays are there for a few months or the entire season. The Rays would undoubtedly need to obtain permission from the Blue Jays to use their spring training home, and then they would have to devise a plan for the Florida State League and their Class A team.

The team might consider collaborating with Philadelphia for a part-time arrangement to host some games in Clearwater at their winter home, BayCare Ballpark. Utilizing both T.D. Park and BayCare could be a viable solution; although not ideal, it would help keep the team in the region.

MLB required the Blue Jays to install temporary lighting for television broadcasts to meet standard requirements, and there may be a chance for additional seating availability. Typically, the park accommodates about 9,000 fans during the regular season. It’s a charming ballpark that underwent renovations in 2020, making it an ideal home for the team in Pinellas County.

In Florida, the summer heat is accompanied by significant humidity, which poses a challenge for open-air ballparks. The National Weather Service reports that from June 4 to September 23 in St. Petersburg, there’s a 42% chance of rain on any given day. July is the wettest month, averaging 20.7 days with at least 0.04 inches of precipitation.

From 1993 until the inauguration of their new domed stadium in 2012, the Miami Marlins played their home games outdoors. Despite the challenges posed by the elements at Joe Robbie Stadium, such as intense heat and prolonged rain delays, they endured through Florida’s summers and clinched two World Series championships.

Another team acquiring a new ballpark and relocating is the Oakland A’s, set to move to Las Vegas. However, similar to the Rays, their stadium will not be ready until 2028. The A’s, also known as the Oakland Athletics, are scheduled to play their 2025 season in Sacramento, California, at Sutter Health Park, where the minor league team Sacramento River Cats play, while their Las Vegas stadium is under construction. This temporary setup is anticipated to continue until the end of the 2027 season.

Playing at the Rays’ Spring Training site in Port Charlotte is quite a distance for fans, as traveling 90 miles south to the Fort Myers area where there are plenty of baseball fans is likely the second best option for the team. Additionally, Miami remains an option, although it should be considered a last resort among the list of potential locations.

So, lets see if a deal can be worked out with the Blue Jays and get Pinellas County along with the Rays to keep them in the area. Hopefully the Rays, the Jays and Pinellas County can work this all out.