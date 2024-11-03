College Football: Miami moves to the top of the ACC and a possible CFP spot, Gators fall to Georgia, FSU loses again this time to UNC.

The Hurricanes control their own track to an ACC title and a possible automatic CFP spot as they crushed as quarterback Cam Ward led undefeated Miami to a 53-31. Meanwhile, the Florida Gators fell to Georgia while FSU lost to North Carolina is games involving the top state football programs.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Cam Ward and Xavier Restrepo had another day to remember, and No. 5 Miami pulled off yet another big comeback.

Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) makes a catch for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Duke, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Ward — Miami’s Heisman Trophy hopeful — threw for 400 yards and five more touchdown passes, three to Restrepo on a record-setting day for them both, and the Hurricanes erased a double-digit deficit for the third time this season to roll past Duke 53-31 on Saturday.

“The most important thing is that we’re undefeated,” Restrepo said. “Without the team success, none of this would matter at all.”

Ward now has 29 touchdown passes, tying Steve Walsh’s Hurricane single-season record set in 1988. A 66-yard scoring grab with 7:36 left was the big history-maker: Restrepo tied Mike Harley’s Miami career reception record with his 182nd, broke Santana Moss’ career receiving yards record with 2,573, and Ward tied Walsh’s TD pass mark for the Hurricanes (9-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Miami quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Duke, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

“They both played their behinds off. They always do,” Miami coach Mario Cristobal said. “They have a unique chemistry. … Those two guys, as much as they’re gaining all those accolades, they don’t talk about it. It’s not the end-all, be-all for them.”

Maalik Murphy threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns for Duke (6-3, 2-3), but was intercepted three times and fumbled the ball away once. Sahmir Hagans had nine catches for 139 yards and a score for the Blue Devils, who had a 28-17 lead in the third quarter in Duke coach Manny Diaz’s first game against Miami since the school fired him in 2021.

Miami tight end Cam McCormick (84) celebrates with tight end Elija Lofton (9) and quarterback Cam Ward, right, after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Duke trailed 14-0 early, then went on a 28-3 run and seemed poised for what would have been its first win against a top-5 opponent since 1960.

Duke head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Then it all changed, the comeback Canes striking again. Miami scored five touchdowns in a span of six second-half drives — a 36-3 run in a span of barely more than a quarter — and turned it into a blowout.

“It’s a game of turnovers and explosive plays,” Diaz said. “It’s hard to beat anyone on the road if you lose those two battles. It’s definitely hard to beat a team as talented as they are. I thought that was the top difference in the second half.”

Carson Beck overcomes 3 INTs to lead No. 2 Georgia to a 34-20 win over Florida in ‘Cocktail Party’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Carson Beck jumped into the stands wearing black eye paint smeared across his face and a wide smile. His three interceptions were a distant memory. All he cared about what celebrating another victory in the game he cherishes most.

Beck threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns to offset three interceptions in his hometown and No. 2 Georgia escaped “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” with a 34-20 victory over Florida on Saturday

Hampton scores 5 TDs, Brown gets first win over Florida State as North Carolina rolls to 35-11 win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Omarion Hampton had four touchdown runs and a 49-yard TD reception as North Carolina cruised to a 35-11 victory over Florida State on Saturday.

Hampton racked up 172 rushing yards and 93 receiving yards and now has 14 touchdowns for UNC (5-4, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).

